PORTUGUESE RIDER ALFONSO Eulalio claimed a sizeable lead in the Giro d’Italia’s overall standings on Wednesday after a rain-lashed 203km stage five was won by his escape partner Igor Arrieta of UAE Team Emirates.

Even with a massive mountain stage and a long individual time-trial to come later in the week, 24-year-old Eulalio and his Bahrain-Victorious have every chance of holding the overall lead and the pink jersey it until the final stages.

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Race favourite Jonas Vingegaard finished the stage 7min 14sec down on the pair in treacherous conditions despite the duo falling due to the rain and Arrieta even taking a wrong turn.

As the peloton embarked from the pretty Calabrian seaside town of Praia a Mare few expected such a relentless deluge in the rolling green hills to Potenza.

As the pair approached the finish Arietta was first to fall at a corner with Eulalio then tumbling a few kilometres later.

But when Arietta took a late wrong turn it looked over for him, however when he wept at the finish line it was tears of joy and relief after he overtook his escape partner with metres to go.

Thursday’s stage six should enjoy better weather as the race takes the peloton to the southern port city of Naples.

– © AFP 2026