Saints-Steelers to debut in Paris as NFL announces international swing

THE NFL’S FIRST-ever regular-season match in France will pitch the New Orleans Saints against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Stade de France on 25 October, it was announced today (Wednesday).

The match comes as part of the National Football League’s 2026 International Games schedule, which will see a record-breaking nine games played across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums next season.

Paris will be joined as hosts by the Australian city of Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City.

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“The 2026 NFL season will feature our most expansive and ambitious international slate yet,” said NFL official Peter O’Reilly.

“This year’s record-breaking schedule will see a host of world-class NFL franchises and star athletes play in some of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, underlying the league’s global growth vision and bringing our fans internationally closer to the game than ever before.”

The international schedule kicks off in Melbourne when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 10 September.

The Baltimore Ravens then take on the Dallas Cowboys at Rio’s Maracana Stadium on 27 September.

London will host three consecutive games, two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Indianapolis Colts v Washington Commanders, 4 October; Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 October) and one at Wembley Stadium (Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans, 18 October).

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Atlanta Falcons at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium on 8 November, while the final European game of the season features the New England Patriots against the Detroit Lions at the Bayern Munich Arena a week later.

The international swing concludes in Mexico City, where the Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte on 22 November.

The regular NFL season features 18 rounds from September through to early January before play-offs and the Super Bowl.

– © AFP 2026