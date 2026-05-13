Blow for Ulster as Stuart McCloskey set to miss Challenge Cup final with injury

STUART MCCLOSKEY IS set to miss Ulster’s Challenge Cup final against Montpellier due to a hamstring injury.

The province confirmed the news in a squad update ahead of their URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors on Friday, saying McCloskey’s injury is expected to keep him out of action “for a number of weeks.”

Advertisement

The 33-year-old suffered the injury in Ulster’s semi-final defeat of Exeter 10 days ago. Ulster face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final on Friday, 22 May.

McCloskey would be a huge loss to Richie Murphy’s side as they look to end Ulster’s 20-year wait for a trophy. The star centre has been showing brilliant form this season and was included on the four-man shortlist for the Six Nations Player of the Championship award.

Ulster have also reported today that Jacob Stockdale has undergone “successful surgery” to repair a facial fracture while David McCann is unavailable for selection this week due to a knee injury.

James Hume (neck) and Rob Herring (calf) have re-integrated into team training and will have their fitness for selection monitored through the coming week.