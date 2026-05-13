Southampton await ‘Spygate’ hearing after reaching Championship play-off final

SOUTHAMPTON FACE AN anxious wait to learn whether the ‘Spygate’ scandal will cost them a place in the Championship play-off final – and could be without a key player if cleared to compete.

Saints completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over Middlesbrough in the semi-final on Tuesday night to set up a Wembley meeting with Hull on 23 May, but face an independent commission hearing after being charged by the EFL for allegedly spying on a Boro training session last week.

The timing of the hearing has not been confirmed, but the EFL made a point of requesting that the commission convenes at the earliest opportunity when announcing the charges against the club last Friday.

Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons issued a statement on Tuesday morning asking for adequate time to respond to the charges properly.

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The commission’s sanctioning powers range from a warning to expulsion. If a points penalty is recommended, the Premier League board can apply the sanction to next season’s table if the south-coast club are promoted.

Saints could be without Taylor Harwood-Bellis if they are given the all-clear to take on Hull. The Press Association understands it is alleged he made reference to Boro defender Luke Ayling’s stammer during the match.

Ayling flagged the alleged remarks to referee Andrew Madley, whose report will be reviewed by the Football Association before it decides whether a charge should be brought.

A stammer is considered a disability under the UK Equality Act, so the alleged remarks may be viewed as discriminatory.

Asked about the incident, Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg said, “It’s not my place to say anything on that matter. It’s not for me to explain that one. It’s better that the involved people do that.”

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert said, “I don’t have any understanding and I’ve not yet spoken to Taylor.

“I’ve seen that they (Harwood-Bellis and Ayling) have talked straight after the game. There’s a lot of emotion. I need to check with him what happened, exactly.”

Meanwhile, Southampton are preparing as normal for the play-off final and are set to put tickets on sale from Thursday morning. The club have also launched a play-off final merchandise range, offering fans the chance to pre-order items from flags to beer steins and scarves to bucket hats.

Saints owner Dragan Solak attended Tuesday’s match, and it is understood he spent Wednesday in meetings with other club officials.

Boro players were travelling north on Wednesday and will go in for a debrief on Thursday. It is understood that even if the Teesside club had won, they would have been given Friday and Saturday off, so their schedule has so far not been altered by the uncertainty around ‘Spygate’.