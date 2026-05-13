Sexton has 'full confidence' as Ulster fight on two fronts and target URC play-offs

ULSTER ASSISTANT COACH Mark Sexton has backed the province to get the win they need to guarantee their place in the URC play-offs from taking on Glasgow in Friday’s crunch final round of regular season games.

“We’re excited for the challenge that Glasgow are going to bring, and I have full confidence that we can go and get the win,” said Sexton as Ulster continue to battle on two fronts with next week’s European Challenge Cup final looming large.

“We’re in a position now where we need to win or we need the results to go our way to get into that top eight,” he added of the situation with eighth-placed Ulster just a point ahead of Connacht, who sit outside the play-off zone but also tog out on Friday night when they take on Edinburgh.

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“Regardless of whether it’s the URC or it’s the Challenge Cup, we’ve always been of the mindset that what’s important is the next game, the one in front of our face is the most important, the Glasgow game,” Sexton continued.

“It’s a really big game for us, and we want to make sure that we’re in the top eight.

“We want to go out and concentrate on our performance because ultimately the performance is going to give us a result.”

Glasgow are also looking to finish up with a bonus-point victory which would assure them of ending up top of the table ahead of the knockout stages, so both sides have much to go after in Belfast.

Ulster certainly have issues to deal with regarding injuries – Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and David McCann are all out – and general wear and tear after previously beating Exeter to make the Challenge Cup final and then having to be content with a dramatic 38-all draw last week at the Affidea Stadium against the Stormers in the league.

“The difficult thing is we’ve had so many big games back to back,” said Sexton, glancing further back at Challenge Cup knockouts with the Ospreys and La Rochelle as well as the home league meeting with Leinster.

“Ultimately you have to chop and change, and you have to rest certain guys as you don’t have a week off (when involved in both Europe and the URC).

“You have to plan and plan meticulously to get the selection right.”

“We know the challenges that they’re going to bring,” he added on the prospect of taking on Glasgow – and Ulster know they will have to be at their best to succeed.