Meekison earns Sligo Rovers home draw with St Patrick's Athletic

Sligo Rovers 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Jessica Farry reports from Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS CAME from behind to earn a draw against St Patrick’s Athletic at the Showgrounds on Monday evening.

Kian Leavy had the visitors ahead after seven minutes, with Archie Meekison equalising from the penalty spot before half-time.

Pats controlled possession in this game, but couldn’t get a winner against a Sligo side who defended impressively throughout. Well on top in the early stages, Pats controlled possession in the first-half.

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Stephen Kenny’s side went ahead after seven minutes thanks to a stunning finish from Leavy.

Captain Joe Redmond teed up Leavy, who pulled the trigger from distance, and his sweetly struck shot sailed past Sargeant to bring Pats ahead. The visitors had a lot of the ball in the opening stages, and Sligo were trying to hit them on the counter, although that was proving tricky.

Sam Sargeant denied the Saints a second with a brilliant save as he tipped Jamie Lennon’s volley onto the crossbar.

Then, minutes before half-time, Sligo were back in the game in somewhat controversial circumstances. Referee Marc Lynch pointed to the spot after Carl McHugh went down in the box as he battled with Luke Turner for the ball.

McHugh nicked in ahead of Turner, and went down with the referee awarding a penalty.

Meekison converted to bring the game level before half-time, with his second of the season. Sligo did start the second-half well with a couple of corners after a period of early pressure on the Saints, but Stephen Kenny’s side would once again control possession for large periods.

John Russell’s side, though, defended brilliantly, and Pats really didn’t trouble Sam Sargeant enough in the latter stages.

With those results, Pats are three points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers, while Sligo remain nine points clear of Waterford in bottom spot.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Ollie Denham, Gareth McElroy, Shane Blaney, Will Fitzgerald, James McManus, Carl McHugh (Daire Patton, 84), Archie Meekison, Sean Stewart (Kylw McDonagh, 70), Alex Nolan, Cian Kavanagh.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang, Sean Hoare, Joe Redmond, Luke Turner, James Brown (Zach Elbouzedi, 62), Jamie Lennon (Darragh Nugent, 63), Chris Forrester (Glory Nzingo, 62), Barry Baggley, Anto Breslin (Jason McClelland, 78), Kian Leavy, Ryan Edmonson (Max Mata, 77).

Referee: Marc Lynch.