Cam Young calls penalty on himself, drives on to six-shot win at Cadillac Championship

WORLD NUMBER FOUR Cameron Young cruised through Sunday’s final round despite a penalty to win the Cadillac Championship by six strokes, taking his third career PGA Tour triumph.

The 28-year-old American called a penalty on himself in the second fairway when he saw the ball move, then salvaged par on his way to firing a four-under par 68.

He finished 72 holes on 19-under for the $3.6 million (€3.1m) top prize at Trump National Doral.

Young, who turns 29 on Thursday, won his first PGA title last August at Greensboro, captured the Players Championship in March and shared third last month at the Masters.

World number one Scottie Scheffler birdied three of the last four holes to shoot 68 and finish second on 13-under, one stroke ahead of fellow American Ben Griffin.

It was the third consecutive runner-up finish for Scheffler after placing second at the Masters and Heritage tournaments last month. Not since 2014 had one player managed three PGA runner-up efforts in a row.

Australian Adam Scott fired a 64 to share fourth on 11-under with Austrian Sepp Straka, who shot 66, and South Korean Kim Si-woo, who closed with a 70.

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Shane Lowry shot a brilliant, bogey-free seven-under par on Sunday to finish on six-under for the tournament in a tie for 23rd place.

- Handled it pretty well -

Cameron Young called a one-stroke penalty on himself on No. 2 Sunday @Cadillac_Champ after causing his ball to move at address.



He still saved par and maintains a five-shot lead.



📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/WcmHdr7MNF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 3, 2026

After calling the penalty on himself at the second Young hit his approach to 13 feet and sank the clutch par putt to regain momentum.

“Your heart sinks when you see (the ball) move, but it moved and that’s part of what golf is about,” Young said. “There’s no one that was going to give me a penalty there but myself.

“I’ve had about four of those on the PGA Tour now, so I need to start setting the club down a little softer, but it’s just one of those times. How was I going to look the other way and say it didn’t move when it rolled over and went an inch forward?

“Just unfortunate but I handled it pretty well.”

– © AFP 2026