Kerry to face Donegal - here's the All-Ireland senior football round 1 draw

KERRY WILL FACE Donegal in Round 1 of the All-Ireland senior football championship after today’s draw.

The glamour pairing is the standout fixture of the draw, a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final which Kerry convincingly and this year’s Division 1 league decider where Donegal cruised to success.

Dublin, so impressive on Saturday night against Louth, will face the Wee County again, while Armagh, who dominated in yesterday’s Ulster semi-final, will take on provincial rivals Derry.

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Cork host Meath in a repeat of their recent Division 2 league final, while Andy Moran will take his Mayo side to a Monaghan squad that he coached last year.

Roscommon host Tyrone, Galway entertain Kildare, and Dermot McCabe takes his Cavan side to face his old team Westmeath.

The Munster and Connacht finalists will play their Round 1 games on the weekend of 23-24 May, while the Leinster and Ulster finalists will feature in Round 1 matches on the weekend of 30-31 May.

Cormac Costello in action for Dublin against Louth. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

2026 All-Ireland SFC Round 1 Draw

Weekend 23-24 May

Cork v Meath

Kerry v Donegal

Galway v Kildare

Roscommon v Tyrone

Weekend 30-31 May

Dublin v Louth

Monaghan v Mayo

Westmeath v Cavan

Armagh v Derry

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