ULSTER HAVE SOME major injury concerns ahead of their URC run-in and the Challenge Cup final in Bilbao.
Richie Murphy’s side booked their place in the Challenge Cup decider with a 29-12 defeat of Exeter on Saturday, but now face the potential of losing two of their Ireland stars for the rest of the season.
Fullback Jacob Stockdale sustained a facial fracture in the win over Exeter, and is due to see a maxillo-facial surgeon this week.
Meanwhile, centre Stuart McCloskey is another doubt for the 22 May final as he is set for an MRI scan on a hamstring injury sustained against the Chiefs.
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Back row David McCann will also have an MRI scan on a knee injury.
In more positive news, Angus Bell (foot), Rob Herring (calf) and Scott Wilson (ankle) have reintegrated into team training and their fitness for selection for this week will be assessed.
The province are back in URC action with a home game against the Stormers on Friday.
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Blow for Ulster as Stockdale to see surgeon, McCloskey a doubt for Challenge Cup final
ULSTER HAVE SOME major injury concerns ahead of their URC run-in and the Challenge Cup final in Bilbao.
Richie Murphy’s side booked their place in the Challenge Cup decider with a 29-12 defeat of Exeter on Saturday, but now face the potential of losing two of their Ireland stars for the rest of the season.
Fullback Jacob Stockdale sustained a facial fracture in the win over Exeter, and is due to see a maxillo-facial surgeon this week.
Meanwhile, centre Stuart McCloskey is another doubt for the 22 May final as he is set for an MRI scan on a hamstring injury sustained against the Chiefs.
Back row David McCann will also have an MRI scan on a knee injury.
In more positive news, Angus Bell (foot), Rob Herring (calf) and Scott Wilson (ankle) have reintegrated into team training and their fitness for selection for this week will be assessed.
The province are back in URC action with a home game against the Stormers on Friday.
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Challenge Cup Injuries Rugby Ulster