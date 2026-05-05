Blow for Ulster as Stockdale to see surgeon, McCloskey a doubt for Challenge Cup final

ULSTER HAVE SOME major injury concerns ahead of their URC run-in and the Challenge Cup final in Bilbao.

Richie Murphy’s side booked their place in the Challenge Cup decider with a 29-12 defeat of Exeter on Saturday, but now face the potential of losing two of their Ireland stars for the rest of the season.

Fullback Jacob Stockdale sustained a facial fracture in the win over Exeter, and is due to see a maxillo-facial surgeon this week.

Meanwhile, centre Stuart McCloskey is another doubt for the 22 May final as he is set for an MRI scan on a hamstring injury sustained against the Chiefs.

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Back row David McCann will also have an MRI scan on a knee injury.