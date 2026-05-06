'I have to start probably looking outside the country' - Damien Duff on his coaching future

FORMER SHELBOURNE MANAGER Damien Duff says that the next step in his coaching journey may be outside of Ireland.

“I think I have to start probably looking outside the country, because there’s not a big industry here, as we know,” Duff said on Premier Sports Ireland’s coverage of Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

“I’ve no plan. I have absolutely no plan.

“I’ve cut my ties with many people but there’s not a lot of jobs, football jobs, coaching jobs in the country. The longer the year has gone on… I belong on the grass. And whether it be here, the UK, or somewhere else, I don’t know.

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“The most alive you’ll ever feel for me anyways is on a football pitch. When I retired, I don’t know how I got into coaching but I did and I felt even more alive coaching.”

Duff recently spent a few days at Brentford, watching his former teammate and colleague Keith Andrews in action as he attempts to lead his side to European football in his debut season as a Premier League boss.

“It was amazing to see such a well run club. So it’s not rocket science to see how well they’re doing from top to bottom. Brilliant people, honest people, energy, enthusiasm, obviously real quality. It was so refreshing.

“The minute I walked into the building, I just thought to myself, wow!

“I’ve known Keith for 15 or 20 years, I’m really pleased for him because I think people were sticking the knife in even before his first game. I think at times, even in the football world, people enjoy sticking the knife in.

“But he’s done brilliant. And even speaking to people away from Keith when I was there; they love him. They’re so fond of him and they’ve been blown away by what he’s brought to the football club,” Duff said.