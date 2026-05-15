Waterford make three changes for trip to face Limerick

WATERFORD HAVE MADE three changes for Sunday’s trip to face Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship.

Ian Kenny, Iarlaith Daly, and Stephen Bennett are all out after going off injured in the opening half of last Saturday’s defeat to Cork.

Tadhg De Búrca, Shane Bennett, and Reuben Halloran are all named to start.

Throw-in on Sunday is 3pm and the game is live on GAA+.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

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2. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner), 3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage – captain), 4. Jack Fagan (De La Salle),

5. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 6. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner), 7. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Sean Mackey (Fenor), 9. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle)

10. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 11. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 12. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater), 15. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

Subs:

16. Alex Reade (Ballyduff Lower)

17. Conor Keane (De La Salle)

18. Brian Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

19. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

20. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

21. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

22. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

23. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

24. Séamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

25. James Power (Clonea)

26. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

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