What's at stake? County-by-county permutations for Munster and Leinster action

Munster

Clare

To use golf parlance, the 2024 All-Ireland champions are sitting on the cut line. Their win against Waterford has them a point ahead of the Déise and Saturday’s opponents Tipperary.

If they win in Thurles, the Banner are guaranteed qualification for the All-Ireland Series. A draw would keep their destiny in their own hands heading into the final weekend.

A loss would see them slip outside the top three. All would not be over, though, as that scenario would render their final-round trip to Cork a dead rubber for their Rebel hosts and four points may yet be enough to qualify.

Tipperary

Currently fourth in the table, Tipp’s All-Ireland title defence requires a positive result against Clare or, failing that, a Waterford shock in Limerick.

If they beat Clare, they will likely head into the final round back inside the top three. They would still need a result in Limerick to be sure of their progress as Clare would be travelling to a Cork side with no skin in the game bar competition for places.

A draw would keep Tipp on life support and needing to break their Limerick hoodoo in the final round. If they lose, a Limerick victory over Waterford would see the All-Ireland champions, like Clare last season, eliminated with a game to spare.

Limerick

If Limerick beat Waterford, they will extend their record as the only Munster county to qualify for the All-Ireland Series in every year of the round-robin. Their final-round game against Tipp would then be about securing a Munster final berth.

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Waterford's Michael Kiely is surrounded by Matthew Fitzgerald, Sean Finn, and William O'Donoghue of Limerick. ©INPHO ©INPHO

A draw would keep them inside the top three, but more vulnerable heading into next weekend.

A defeat would see Limerick slip from second to fourth in the table. They would then need to beat Tipperary to leapfrog back into the qualification places.

Waterford

All or nothing time for the bottom-placed Déise. The only guarantee is that a draw or defeat in Limerick means elimination.

If they win, they need two of Clare, Limerick, or Tipp to fail to surpass their three points and -10 score difference in the round-robin standings. They would, at least, still have an interest while watching on for the final round.

Cork

The one county on a bye week are already checked in for their All-Ireland Series, but that doesn’t mean they’ve nothing at stake. If one of Clare or Limerick fails to win over the weekend, the Rebels’ Munster final place will be secured with a game to spare.

Leinster

Dublin

Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side are well placed with five points from six ahead of tough tests against Galway and Kilkenny. If they beat the Galwegians, they’ll leap into top spot and secure All-Ireland progression.

"For us, it's straightforward. If we win this weekend, we're through. We're in no doubt of the challenge in Salthill. But we're here to compete & we're here to win..."



Niall Ó Ceallacháin chats to DubsTV looking ahead to Saturday's huge clash with Galway in Salthill.#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/WHBHlQ7Thc — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 14, 2026

A draw would edge them closer to that goal, while defeat would leave things in the balance entering a potential final-round play-off to join Galway in the Leinster final.

Galway

Their All-Ireland Series qualification is already secure, but if Micheál Donoghue’s side can make it four wins from four against the Dubs, they’ll secure a Leinster final berth to boot. A draw would also do the same job.

Defeat would shunt the Tribesmen down to second ahead of a final-round trip to Wexford.

Dublin's Paddy Smyth tangles with Cathal Mannion of Galway. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Kildare

Some positives but no points after three games, and if they fail to get a result against Kilkenny, Kildare could be relying on other teams to keep their survival hopes above ground entering the final round.

If they lose, the Lilies need Wexford to defeat Offaly to avoid their relegation being confirmed.

Kilkenny

The mid-table Cats would strengthen their position with a win over Kildare moving them onto five points, albeit that wouldn’t yet be enough to confirm their qualification.

A draw would likely leave them in third place heading for the final round against Dublin. Defeat would sit them in fourth (barring a draw between Offaly and Wexford) and potentially needing other results to go their way on the last day out.

Offaly

Have picked up two creditable draws against the top three and need to press on by beating Wexford to stay within range of Dublin or Kilkenny. A third draw would also keep them in the running.

Defeat, however, would put the Faithful facing the other direction, setting up a de facto relegation play-off against Kildare.

Wexford

Like Offaly, they realistically need a win to keep them involved entering a final-round match, where Galway might already be qualified. For them, a draw may not be worth the same as Offaly, having lost the head-to-head with Kilkenny.

If they lose, it could be a dead rubber next weekend. Progression would be off the table, barring an unlikely scenario that begins with Kildare and Kilkenny drawing, and relegation would be ruled out, unless Kildare take something from Nowlan Park.