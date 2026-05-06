GPA motion to call for equal promotion through all codes

THE GAELIC PLAYER’S Association (GPA) have released details of their motions for the playing body’s AGM on Monday.

Among the more interesting proposals comes from Ben Corrigan, a Fermanagh hurler, who is calling for equal promotion across all codes.

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This means the GPA will adopt and advocate for a policy of ‘equitable promotion, media coverage, and commercial support across intercounty hurling, camogie, and football, in collaboration with the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association.’

Another, submitted by the GPA council, calls for underage pricing controls.

It is timely in that for the recent Connacht semi-finals, prices were hiked from €5 to €35 for juveniles in the main stand.

The motion reads, ‘The GPA calls on the GAA to ensure that underage ticket pricing for inter-county fixtures remains affordable and accessible, and that any future pricing structures reflect the importance of encouraging young supporters to attend Gaelic games.’

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