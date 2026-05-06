Several LOI captains and Irish football figures sign letter calling for FAI to boycott Israel fixtures

SEVERAL HIGH-PROFILE FIGURES within Irish football have written an open letter calling for the Football Association of Ireland calling for a boycott of Ireland’s Uefa Nations League fixtures against Israel later this year.

The letter, which has been sent by the Stop The Game group, has been signed by several captains and high-profile players of League of Ireland clubs including Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Joe Redmond (St Patrick’s Athletic), and Pádraig Amond (Waterford), cites Israel’s “clear and ongoing breaches of Uefa and Fifa statutes regarding Israeli teams playing on occupied Palestinian lands”, and “brutal system of apartheid and acts of genocide” in calling for the FAI to boycott the fixture.

The FAI have hitherto resisted calls for a boycott, saying they are bound by Uefa’s rules to play the game, and say a failure to do so could result in Nations League relegation and negatively affect Ireland’s world ranking and prospects for qualification for future tournaments.

“We have to stop the game”, says PFAI chairman Lopes. “As players and fans, our natural instinct is always to get out there and compete, but this is a moment where we need to look at the bigger picture. We can’t ignore the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine; the sheer loss of life there has to take precedence over any sporting consideration. Ireland has an opportunity here to lead – to be a pioneer and do what others won’t. We need to be brave enough to say enough is enough. We can’t just stand by.”

Other LOI signatories include Greg Bolger (Cork City), Sean Boyd (Shelbourne), Brendan Clarke (Athlone Town), Conor Kearns (Dundalk). The letter has also been signed by other high-profile figures from Irish football including ex-Ireland manager Brian Kerr, former Bohs manager Roddy Collins, ex-Irish women’s international Louise Quinn, and Bohemians chief commercial officer Daniel Lambert. Signatories beyond the world of football include Christy Moore, the members of Fontaines DC and Kneecap, Paul Weller, Stephen Rea, and Mary Coughlan.

The FAI last year passed a motion at an EGM calling for the suspension of Israel from Uefa competitions, but while Uefa acknowledged the FAI’s motion, they did not suspend Israel. Fifa have subsequently fined the Israel FA for breaches of their anti-discrimination code but did not suspend them from competition, citing the unresolved legal status of the occupied West Bank under public international law. The Palestine FA have now taken the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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Ireland will face Israel away from home – almost certainly in a neutral venue - on 27 September this year before they host Israel in Dublin on Sunday, 4 October.

The full text of the open letter is below.

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To the Football Association of Ireland,

Irish fans are rightfully known across the globe as “the best fans in the world”, but with this comes a responsibility to the Irish people whom our country represents.

We call upon you to refuse to participate in the two scheduled Uefa nations league games against Israel. Firstly, on the basis of the clear and ongoing serious breaches of Uefa & Fifa statute regarding Israeli teams playing on occupied Palestinian lands. As a member of Uefa you have a duty to upload these rules if Uefa will not.

Secondly, on the basis of a brutal system of apartheid and acts of genocide, both of which

are accepted by the Irish government. It is inconceivable that we would be willing to be

silent and give cover to such crimes in the name of football.

We call on you to ensure the Irish football team is not used to mask Uefa rules breaches,

apartheid and war crimes. And to respect the call to boycott the game by the majority of

players, fans and communities across Ireland.

Last November, 93% of FAI members voted to instruct the Association to go to Uefa and call for Israel’s suspension under those statutes. We call on you to full respect and

represent this mandate.

Through your leadership and courage we show the world that whilst others may stand idly by, Ireland will not.

Just as history rightly celebrates the Dunnes Stores workers during South African

apartheid, the FAI will be celebrated by future generations of Irish people for doing the right thing when others did not.

Yours in sport,

Stop the Game