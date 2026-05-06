Waterford set to appoint Graham Coughlan as new manager

DUBLINER GRAHAM COUGHLAN is set to be named as the new manager of Waterford FC, The 42 understands.

Coughlan departed his role as Barrow’s assistant head coach earlier this week after the club’s relegation from League Two.

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The Dub has previously managed Bristol Rovers, Mansfield and Newport County.

He began his playing career with Bray Wanderers before forging a successful career in the UK, lining out with the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

The appointment marks a quick bit of business on Waterford’s part, with Jon Daly’s tenure only coming to an end last Friday, following a 1-0 defeat away to Shamrock Rovers.

Coughlan will be hoping to hit the ground running with the club sitting rock bottom of the Premier Division table.

The Blues are already nine points adrift of Sligo Rovers in the battle to avoid automatic relegation, although they have played a game less than John Russell’s men.