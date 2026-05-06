Shane Lowry confirms he will join Rory McIlroy at Amgen Irish Open

SHANE LOWRY HAS been confirmed he will take part in the Amgen Irish Open.

The Offaly man is a part winner of the competition, which takes place at the Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, from 9-13 September.

It’s been 17 years since he won the Open as an amateur in 2009 and this will be his 18th consecutive appearance. He was the first amateur champion.

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Ten years later, he claimed the Claret Jug when he won the 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

He will be joined by back to back Augusta National champion Rory McIlroy.

Lowry said, “Playing in front of home fans at your national open is always incredibly special. It’s a tournament I love, one I grew up watching, and to have my name on the trophy means a great deal. There’s no better feeling than playing on home soil and I’m really excited for the Amgen Irish Open.

“Winning it again is always a goal. It’s going to be a fantastic field this year at Doonbeg and the partnership with Amgen has really helped elevate the tournament, and it’s great to see how much it means to fans in Ireland and how it continues to grow.

“I’ve had some strong performances in the event over the last few years and would love nothing more than to get my hands on that trophy again.”

Previous winners include Pádraig Harrington, McIlroy, John Rahm, Seve Ballesteros and Sam Torrence.

Saturday General Admission is the last chance for golf fans to secure weekend tickets to see Lowry and co in action, with all Ticket+ and Green on 18 experiences sold out across both days.