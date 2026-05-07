Aston Villa thrash Nottingham Forest to book spot in first European final for 44 years

ASTON VILLA ARE through to their first European final in 44 years after they thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the all-English Europa League semi-final to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Boss Unai Emery is now one win away from a fifth title in a competition he specialises in and only Bundesliga outfit Freiburg stand between Villa and their first major trophy in 30 years.

They came into the second leg trailing to Chris Wood’s penalty last week, but no one knows their way around a Europa League semi-final better than Emery.

His side turned the tie around in style as goals from Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia and John McGinn’s quickfire double earned victory on the night and booked their place in the Istanbul final on 20 May.

Villa got a royal seal of approval from Prince William, who was in raptures as he watched his beloved side produce one of the most famous nights in the club’s history.

Emery has transformed Villa since he took the reins in November 2022, taking them to the Europa Conference League semi-final two years ago and then the Champions League quarter-final last term, while regularly competing at the top end of the Premier League.

Now, this group have a shot at crowning their memorable journey with silverware and putting their names in Villa folklore alongside the 1982 European Cup winners.

Forest, who were without Morgan Gibbs-White, were hoping to follow in the footsteps of their own European greats of yesteryear, but will leave Villa Park with regrets.

Emery sacrificed Sunday’s Premier League match, where a much-changed side put in an abject performance in defeat against Tottenham, to focus on getting the job done in Europe.

The Spaniard got the energy he demanded as – buoyed on by a fervent atmosphere – his side dominated throughout.

There was an early moment of danger when a Forest break saw James McAtee switch play to Omari Hutchinson, who cut inside and whipped an effort just wide.

But from that point, it was wave after wave of Villa probes as they searched for the opener.

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The breakthrough came in the 36th minute as Villa levelled the tie on aggregate and lifted the roof off the Holte End.

Some mesmerising skill from Buendia saw him ghost past Elliot Anderson and Jair Cunha before he laid the ball on a plate for Watkins, who could not miss from three yards out.

Villa continued to dominate after the break and got the crucial second in the 57th minute.

Nikola Milenkovic needlessly pulled Pau Torres to the ground and after referee Glenn Nyberg was advised to look at the pitchside monitor by VAR, he pointed to the penalty spot.

Buenida stepped up from 12 yards to fire Villa in front.

Forest had shown nothing of the form that had seen them go 10 games unbeaten in all competitions and they folded as two McGinn goals in three minutes sent them packing.

First, the captain was unmarked at the far post and stroked into the far post and then found the near post from an identical position after Morgan Rogers played him in.

Waiting for Villa are Freiburg after Lukas Kuebler scored in each half to beat Braga 3-1 at home (4-3 on aggregate).

Freiburg trailed by a goal from the opening leg but were given a leg up after seven minutes when Mario Dorgeles of Braga received a straight red card.

Kuebler’s opener and Johan Manzambi’s brilliant effort had the hosts 2-0 up and one ahead in the tie by half-time.

Kuebler added another in the second-half.

Pau Victor pulled one back for Braga late, Freiburg held on to reach a first European final.

Freiburg have never won a major trophy nor qualified for the Champions League but could do both with a win over Villa in the final in Istanbul.

The defeat ended Braga’s hopes of returning to the Europa League final for the first time since 2011, when they lost 1-0 to domestic rivals Porto.