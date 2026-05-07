Real Madrid open disciplinary proceedings against Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde

REAL MADRID HAVE opened disciplinary proceedings against Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after a training-ground clash that reportedly led to Valverde being taken to hospital.

The pair were alleged to have come to blows at the end of Thursday’s training session, following a previous reported altercation on Wednesday.

A club statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that, following the events that took place this morning in the first team training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

“The club will announce the resolutions of both cases in due course, once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”

Advertisement

According to reports, Uruguay international Valverde required stitches following the incident with his fellow midfielder.

It is the latest in a string of recent incidents at the club, with defender Antonio Rudiger reportedly apologising to the squad for another training-ground clash.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe was then reported to have been involved in an angry exchange with a member of the club’s coaching staff who was acting as an assistant referee in a training match.

Mbappe, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and is a doubt for this weekend’s Clasico – in which Barcelona will clinch the title should they avoid defeat – has also faced criticism for a trip to Italy with his partner.

He arrived back shortly before kick-off in last Sunday’s win at Espanyol.