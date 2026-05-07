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Kerry boss Jack O'Connor. Natasha Barton/INPHO
GAA

Injuries remain an issue for Kerry as Jack O'Connor names team for Munster final

Kingdom make two changes from semi-final win over Clare.
9.35pm, 7 May 2026

KERRY CONTINUE TO be without a handful of key men for this weekend’s Munster Senior Football championship final with Cork.

Kingdom manager Jack O’Connor starts with 13 of the side from the semi-final defeat of Clare last month.

A groin issue has forced Tom O’Sullivan out while Shane Ryan, Paul Murphy, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Joe O’Connor, Seán O’Shea and Graham O’Sullivan are also out of contention.

Cillian Trant drops to the bench with Evan Looney getting the nod, while Seán O’Brien replaces Diarmuid O’Connor in midfield as the Na Gaeil man moves to wing forward.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
6. Mike Breen (Beaufort)
7. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes)
9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort).

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Keith Evans (Keel)

Subs:

  • 16. Seán Broderick (John Mitchels)
  • 17. Tony Brosnan (Dr. Crokes)
  • 18. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s)
  • 19. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
  • 20. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)
  • 21. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)
  • 22. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
  • 23. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)
  • 24. Donagh O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)
  • 25. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)
  • 26. Ciarán Collins (Rathmore).
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