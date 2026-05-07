Injuries remain an issue for Kerry as Jack O'Connor names team for Munster final

KERRY CONTINUE TO be without a handful of key men for this weekend’s Munster Senior Football championship final with Cork.

Kingdom manager Jack O’Connor starts with 13 of the side from the semi-final defeat of Clare last month.

A groin issue has forced Tom O’Sullivan out while Shane Ryan, Paul Murphy, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Joe O’Connor, Seán O’Shea and Graham O’Sullivan are also out of contention.

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Cillian Trant drops to the bench with Evan Looney getting the nod, while Seán O’Brien replaces Diarmuid O’Connor in midfield as the Na Gaeil man moves to wing forward.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

6. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

7. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes)

9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort).

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Keith Evans (Keel)

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