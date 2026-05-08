Shane Walsh gets first start of 2026 among four Galway changes for Connacht final

SHANE WALSH HAS been named for his first start of 2026 in Sunday’s Connacht SFC final against Roscommon at King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park (4.15pm).

The Kilmacud Crokes star comes in at full-forward having kicked three points off the bench in their semi-final victory over Leitrim.

With injuries curtailing his game time, Walsh’s previous start in maroon was last year’s quarter-final exit against Meath.

Pádraic Joyce makes four changes in total. Two are in the full-back line where Seán Kelly and Jack Glynn are named. In attack, Daniel O’Flaherty is included at wing-forward.

Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin, Finnian Ó Laoí, Seán Fitzgerald, and Oisín Mac Donnacha are left out, with the latter pair not on the matchday panel.

Matthew Tierney and Damien Comer are included on the bench.

Roscommon boss Mark Dowd has stuck with the same team that defeated Mayo.

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That means Daire Cregg, who missed that game due to suspension, is named on the bench alongside the returning St Brigid’s pair of Ruaidhrí Fallon and Brian Stack.

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty

2. Johnny McGrath, 3. Séan Kelly, 4. Jack Glynn

5. Dylan McHugh, 6. John Daly, 7. Liam Silke

8. Paul Conroy, 9. John Maher

10. Daniel O’Flaherty, 11. Cillian McDaid, 12. Céin Darcy

13. Robert Finnerty, 14. Shane Walsh, 15. Liam Ó Conghaile

Subs: Connor Gleeson, Brian Cogger, Kieran Molloy, Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin, Cian Hernon, Ryan Roche, Matthew Tierney, Finnian Ó Laoi, Ciarán Mulhearn, Shane McGrath, Damien Comer.

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll

2. Patrick Gavin, 3. Caelim Keogh, 4. Eoin McCormack

5. Eoin Ward, 6. Ronan Daly, 7. Senan Lambe

8. Keith Doyle, 9. Conor Ryan

10. Dylan Ruane, 11. Enda Smith, 12. Darragh Heneghan

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (captain), 14, Colm Neary, 15. Robert Heneghan

Subs: Aaron Brady, Niall Higgins, Robbie Dolan, Ruaidhrí Fallon, Brian Stack, Jack Duggan, Shane Cunnane, Dáire Cregg, Paul Carey, Conor Hand, Cian McKeon.