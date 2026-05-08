BUNDEE AKI AND Josh Ioane both return to Connacht’s starting team for Saturday’s URC meeting with Munster in Galway [KO 7.45pm, Premier Sports/TG4].
Stuart Lancaster has made a number of changes from the 25 April loss to the Lions – a result which ended Connacht’s six-game winning run in the URC.
Cian Prendergast continues as captain, starting in the back row alongside Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen.
Josh Murphy comes into the second row to partner Darragh Murray.
In the front row, props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo return as Dylan Tierney-Martin continues at hooker.
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Ioane returns from his return-to-play protocols to start at out-half, with Ben Murphy coming in at scrum-half.
Aki comes back into the starting XV at inside centre, where he’ll be partnered by Harry West.
Wingers Shayne Bolton and Shane Jennings and fullback Sam Gilbert start in the back three.
Jack Carty is named among the replacements, in what will be his final appearance at Dexcom Stadium before retirement. Finlay Bealham also returns on the Connacht bench.
“The importance of this game is not lost on us,” said Lancaster.
“We’ve put ourselves back in the hunt for a play-off spot, and now we need to make sure we bring it to the final day and give ourselves a fighting chance.
“With a sold-out crowd I know our supporters will get behind us and the players are really excited about playing in front of them again. Interpro games always mean a lot and this one is no exception.”
Munster named their team on Thursday, with Jack Crowley (leg), Tadhg Beirne (knee), Tom Farrell (shoulder), Oli Jager (head), Jean Kleyn (bicep), Calvin Nash (hamstring) and Michael Milne (calf) all sidelined.
Going into this weekend’s games, Munster are fifth on 51 points, with Connacht one place outside the playoff positions in ninth (44 points).
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Aki and Ioane return in Connacht team to face Munster
BUNDEE AKI AND Josh Ioane both return to Connacht’s starting team for Saturday’s URC meeting with Munster in Galway [KO 7.45pm, Premier Sports/TG4].
Stuart Lancaster has made a number of changes from the 25 April loss to the Lions – a result which ended Connacht’s six-game winning run in the URC.
Cian Prendergast continues as captain, starting in the back row alongside Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen.
Josh Murphy comes into the second row to partner Darragh Murray.
In the front row, props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo return as Dylan Tierney-Martin continues at hooker.
Ioane returns from his return-to-play protocols to start at out-half, with Ben Murphy coming in at scrum-half.
Aki comes back into the starting XV at inside centre, where he’ll be partnered by Harry West.
Wingers Shayne Bolton and Shane Jennings and fullback Sam Gilbert start in the back three.
Jack Carty is named among the replacements, in what will be his final appearance at Dexcom Stadium before retirement. Finlay Bealham also returns on the Connacht bench.
“The importance of this game is not lost on us,” said Lancaster.
“We’ve put ourselves back in the hunt for a play-off spot, and now we need to make sure we bring it to the final day and give ourselves a fighting chance.
“With a sold-out crowd I know our supporters will get behind us and the players are really excited about playing in front of them again. Interpro games always mean a lot and this one is no exception.”
Munster named their team on Thursday, with Jack Crowley (leg), Tadhg Beirne (knee), Tom Farrell (shoulder), Oli Jager (head), Jean Kleyn (bicep), Calvin Nash (hamstring) and Michael Milne (calf) all sidelined.
Going into this weekend’s games, Munster are fifth on 51 points, with Connacht one place outside the playoff positions in ninth (44 points).
Connacht:
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Munster:
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