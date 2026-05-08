Ryan captains much-changed Leinster side for Lions clash

JAMES RYAN HAS been named Leinster captain as Leo Cullen heavily rotates his team for Saturday’s URC meeting with the Lions [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports].

Fresh from overcoming Toulon in last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final, Cullen has rested a number of his Ireland internationals for tomorrow’s game at Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

Ryan captains the side as he partners Brian Deeny in the second row, with Thomas Clarkson and Ed Byrne joining hooker John McKee in the front row.

In the back row, Max Deegan returns at blindside flanker, with Will Connors on the opposite side and James Culhane at number eight.

Sam Prendergast returns out-half as Luke McGrath starts at scrum-half, while Jamie Osborne is paired with Rieko Ioane in the centre positions.

Joshua Kenny and Jimmy O’Brien are on the wings as Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back.

On the Leinster bench, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter and Rabah Slimani are the front row replacements, with Diarmuid Mangan and Scott Penny completing the forward reinforcements.

Fintan Gunne is the reserve scrum-half with Hugh Cooney and Hugo Keenan also covering the backline.

Leinster:

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath 1. Ed Byrne

2. John McKee

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. James Ryan (capt)

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors

8. James Culhane

Replacements: