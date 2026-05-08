Luke Littler reveals late post office trip played part in mad dash to Leeds

LUKE LITTLER REVEALED a late trip to the post office meant a frantic dash to Leeds before he secured a third consecutive nightly win at the Premier League.

The 19-year-old claimed a record-equalling sixth victory of the season on Thursday but arrived at the First Direct Bank Arena just under an hour before his first match of the evening got under way.

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Luke Littler celebrates beating Luke Humphries on night fourteen of the BetMGM Premier League 2026 at First Direct Bank, Leeds. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He admitted afterwards that a scheduled 3pm departure from his home in Warrington was put back while an impromptu trip to sell off sporting memorabilia delayed him even more.

“I came straight from home,” Littler said at a press conference. “I was supposed to leave for 3pm but I wasn’t ready, (his girlfriend) Faith wasn’t ready and we were rushing about.

“We went to the post office, get those cards off eBay gone, getting all the shipping and tracking numbers (sorted). That’s why we were almost late but we got here on time.

“I was driving. It was a bit reckless but I had to get here. The (estimated) time (of arrival) just kept going up and up and up but I managed to get here at twenty to seven or quarter to seven.”

As he was approaching the venue, Manchester United supporter Littler says he interacted with a couple of Leeds players who were in attendance for the night.

“I spotted Ethan Ampadu and the next person was Willy Gnonto and I beeped at them,” Littler said with a smile. “I looked out my mirror, they were all looking and I just beeped again.”

Littler defeated Michael van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton and Luke Humphries – all via last-leg deciders. Littler also defeated rival Humphries 6-5 in last week’s final in Aberdeen.

“I’ve beaten them numerous times in last-leg deciders over the years, it helps me but also it might be in their head that I’m going to win it,” Littler added.

“I might already have one over them before starting that last leg. If you beat them comfortably or you beat them in a last leg, it’s always on their minds.”