Rory McIlroy's slow start back in action after Masters' glory

RORY McILROY’S RETURN to action after last month’s Masters’ victory ended with a one-under par opening round at the Truist Championship.

The Holywood native didn’t drop a shot around Quail Hollow – he started from the 10th hole – and just when it looked like he would remain on even par McIlroy produced a birdie on the par-five ninth to take into Friday.

Advertisement

McIlroy is one of a glut of players on one-under, along with former Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland and US rival Jordan Speith.

⚠️ Don't try this at home ⚠️



Rory McIlroy taking the aggressive line on the par-4 second @TruistChamp.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/B590FOootX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 7, 2026

McIlroy was tied for 28th in the clubhouse although play was still ongoing.

American Matt McCarthy held the overall lead on seven-under par.

Elsewhere, Leona Maguire once again risks missing the cut at the Mizhuo Americas Open in New Jersey after four-over 76 at Mountain Ridge Country Club.

Maguire was runner-up at the Aramco Championship earlier this season but has struggled for form with four missed cuts from her last five events.

Andrew Lee is the leader on six-under with Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul a shot behind.