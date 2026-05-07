RORY McILROY’S RETURN to action after last month’s Masters’ victory ended with a one-under par opening round at the Truist Championship.
The Holywood native didn’t drop a shot around Quail Hollow – he started from the 10th hole – and just when it looked like he would remain on even par McIlroy produced a birdie on the par-five ninth to take into Friday.
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McIlroy is one of a glut of players on one-under, along with former Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland and US rival Jordan Speith.
⚠️ Don't try this at home ⚠️
Rory McIlroy taking the aggressive line on the par-4 second @TruistChamp.
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Rory McIlroy's slow start back in action after Masters' glory
RORY McILROY’S RETURN to action after last month’s Masters’ victory ended with a one-under par opening round at the Truist Championship.
The Holywood native didn’t drop a shot around Quail Hollow – he started from the 10th hole – and just when it looked like he would remain on even par McIlroy produced a birdie on the par-five ninth to take into Friday.
McIlroy is one of a glut of players on one-under, along with former Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland and US rival Jordan Speith.
McIlroy was tied for 28th in the clubhouse although play was still ongoing.
American Matt McCarthy held the overall lead on seven-under par.
Elsewhere, Leona Maguire once again risks missing the cut at the Mizhuo Americas Open in New Jersey after four-over 76 at Mountain Ridge Country Club.
Maguire was runner-up at the Aramco Championship earlier this season but has struggled for form with four missed cuts from her last five events.
Andrew Lee is the leader on six-under with Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul a shot behind.
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Golf leona maguire Rory McIlroy