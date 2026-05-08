Timothée Chalamet joins Messi, Zidane, Yamal and more in star-studded new Adidas ad

ADIDAS HAVE LAUNCHED their 2026 World Cup campaign with a star-studded new advert.

The video, titled Backyard Legends, features appearances from Lionel Messi, Bad Bunny, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Trinity Rodman, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Alessandro Del Piero, alongside actor Timothée Chalamet.

Ballon D’or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Pedri, Florian Wirtz and Santiago Gimenez also make cameo appearances.

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The story sees Chalamet assemble a team – Bellingham, Yamal and Rodman – capable of taking on Clive, Ruthie and Isaak, a local crew whose “win or go home” streak has survived generations of challengers.

Adidas say the film “celebrates the joy of free play and sets out to remind football fans around the world that every pitch, from backyards to the world’s biggest stage, can create a legend.”

“I used to dream of playing with these guys – you know, I was playing at Pier 40 as a kid, thinking about Beckham’s free kicks, Del Piero’s goals, and Zidane’s volleys – doing my own versions,” said Chalamet.

“I love this game, so it’s unbelievable to be doing this with adidas, captured with the best to ever do it. I’m a traditionalist, I don’t know soccer, I know football, and I can’t wait for this summer’s World Cup.”

Elsewhere, Brazilian beer Brahma teamed up with legendary striker Ronaldo and current Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti for it’s World Cup ad, filmed in Rio de Janerio.

The ‘Tá Liberado Acreditar’ (Let Yourself Believe) campaign recreates iconic moments from Brazil’s World Cup history while encouraging supporters to dream of a sixth World Cup win this summer.