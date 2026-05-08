Bournemouth drop defender Alex Jimenez as they probe social media posts

BOURNEMOUTH HAVE DROPPED Alex Jimenez from their squad and launched an investigation into the alleged social media conduct of the defender.

The Premier League club confirmed on Friday that Jimenez would not be part of the group for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

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“AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back Alex Jimenez,” a club statement read.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Spaniard Jimenez, who turned 21 on Friday, has made 32 appearances for Bournemouth this season after a loan switch from AC Milan.

The move to the Vitality Stadium was made permanent in February.

Bournemouth are sixth in the Premier League, battling to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

– © AFP 2026