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Rory Finneran in action at the U17 World Cup. ©INPHO
Playin' in Spain

Newcastle midfielder Finneran handed first senior Ireland call-up

Joel Bagan and Kasey McAteer have both been ruled out of Murcia training camp through injury.
3.51pm, 8 May 2026

NEWCASTLE UNITED MIDFIELDER Rory Finneran could make his senior Ireland debut later this month after earning a late call-up to Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad.

Finneran (18) has travelled to Murcia to join Hallgrímsson’s squad for their training camp and next week’s friendly against Grenada.

The English-born teenager, whose grandparents are from Sligo, has been capped by Ireland across the underage grades, captaining the country at last year’s U17 World Cup and also featuring for Tom Mohan’s U19s.

Hallgrímsson will have to plan without both Cardiff City defender Joel Bagan and Ipswich Town winger Kasey McAteer, who have both been ruled out through injury.

Ireland play Grenada – ranked 163rd in the world – in Murcia on Saturday 16 May [kick-off 5pm Irish time] before further end-of-season friendlies against Qatar in Dublin on 28 May and Canada in Montreal on 5 June.

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