'I'm invited to a hurling match': Ryder Cup captain Furyk in line to attend Limerick-Tipperary

US RYDER CUP captain Jim Furyk is in line to attend the upcoming Munster hurling championship tie between Limerick and Tipperary.

Furyk, speaking today at Aronimink GC in Pennsylvania on the eve of the 2026 PGA Championship, revealed that he is heading to Adare Manor ‘in about ten days’, to see the site of next year’s Ryder Cup.

Preparations for the biennial golf event between the US and Europe are the focus of Furyk’s visit, but during his praise of JP McManus, the owner of Adare Manor, revealed that he has been invited to attend a hurling game.

The Munster championship schedule sees Limerick host reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday 24 May, the most likely fixture for the Ryder Cup captain to witness.

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“I think the world of JP McManus, the gentleman that owns Adare Manor,” said Furyk at today’s press conference.

“He knows I’m going to be there shortly. I’m headed over there in about ten days.

“I’ve already been invited to see Limerick. I’m imagining it’s a hurling match or a hurling game, someone’s got to help me out. Hurling match. So I’m invited to a hurling match. JP is a wonderful man and has hosted my family before.

TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“I realise he probably won’t be rooting for us, but I know he’s a gentleman and welcoming.”

Furyk is looking forward to his Irish sporting experience in September 2027.

“Well, the people are wonderful, I think some of the friendliest in the world.

When I traveled to Open Championships, I always made it a point to go play links golf beforehand. I tried to arrive early, tried to get accustomed to the time change. I went to Ireland and Scotland a lot, both countries, amazing.

“You walk into a pub, and they hear an American accent, and you’ve got 20 friends immediately. Sometimes 20 pints, but 20 friends immediately.

“I think it’s a wonderful country. I think anyone around the world would say that, and a very proud group of folks. I’m actually really interested in learning a bit more about the Celtic sports. I’ve talked to Paddy (Harrington) about it little bit, and kind of a country that has their own identity and their own sporting world, it’s pretty cool.”