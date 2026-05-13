TYRONE’S DOMINANCE AT U20 football level continues as they marched past Kildare to reach the decider once more after this evening’s Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland semi-final contest at Kingspan Breffni, Cavan.
Goals in either half from Shea McDermott and Darragh Donaghy propelled Tyrone into the All-Ireland final for the fourth time in five seasons. They have claimed the titles in their previous three final appearances (2022, 2024-25) and will be aiming for a historic three-in-a-row this season.
Tyrone conceded the opening two points of the game but were level at 0-3 apiece after 11 minutes. In a relatively low-scoring contest, McDermott broke through for a superb individual goal before half-time to put Tyrone ahead 1-5 to 0-3.
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Tyrone U20 dominance continues as they reach All-Ireland final with win over Kildare
Tyrone 2-12
Kildare 0-13
TYRONE’S DOMINANCE AT U20 football level continues as they marched past Kildare to reach the decider once more after this evening’s Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland semi-final contest at Kingspan Breffni, Cavan.
Goals in either half from Shea McDermott and Darragh Donaghy propelled Tyrone into the All-Ireland final for the fourth time in five seasons. They have claimed the titles in their previous three final appearances (2022, 2024-25) and will be aiming for a historic three-in-a-row this season.
Tyrone conceded the opening two points of the game but were level at 0-3 apiece after 11 minutes. In a relatively low-scoring contest, McDermott broke through for a superb individual goal before half-time to put Tyrone ahead 1-5 to 0-3.
Shea McDermott celebrates scoring a goal Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
At the break Tyrone led 1-6 to 0-4 yet Kildare reeled off five points without reply at the start of the second half to draw level.
Conor O’Neill struck a two-pointer for Tyrone in the 43rd minute, Kildare cut the gap to a single point once more, before the crucial second goal arrived courtesy of Donaghy in the 48th minute.
More to follow…
Tyrone's Adrian McGurren scores a point despite Finn Dowling of Kildare. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
Kildare's Ronan Kelly and Seán Broderick of Tyrone. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
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All-Ireland GAA Kildare Red Hand rule Tyrone