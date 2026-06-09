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England players after their win over Ukraine. Alamy
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England defeat Ukraine but must go to play-offs as Netherlands take second in Ireland's group

England earned a 3-0 win but Sarina Wiegman’s side must go through the play-offs to reach next year’s tournament.
10.42pm, 9 Jun 2026

World Cup Qualifier Results

  • England 3-0 Ukraine
  • Netherlands 3-1 Poland

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ENGLAND RETURNED TO winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their final World Cup qualifier at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but will be forced to go through the play-offs to make next year’s finals.

Sarina Wiegman wanted a response from her side after they were thrashed 4-0 by Spain on Friday and the European champions bounced back with a professional performance in a game they were expected to win.

However, Spain’s win over Iceland ensured they topped Group A3 and England’s second-placed finish means they will have to go through the play-offs in order to reach Brazil in 2027.

Defender Jess Carter got the scoring under way inside a quarter of an hour before Georgia Stanway doubled their lead going into the break following a half completely dominated by the hosts in front of 26,065 fans in attendance at Everton’s stadium.

Ukraine produced a spirited display in the second period but Beth Mead’s 40th goal for her country finished the scoring and handed the visitors a sixth defeat from their six qualifying games.

almelo-netherlands-09th-june-2026-almelo-netherlands-june-9-wieke-kaptein-of-netherlands-celebrating-during-the-womens-world-cup-qualifier-match-between-the-netherlands-and-poland-at-asito-st Wieke Kaptein celebrates scoring a goal against Poland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, the other game in Ireland’s A2 group saw the Netherlands earn a 3-1 win over Poland.

Wieke Kaptein put the Dutch in front on 24 minutes and Romée Leuchter doubled their lead after the hour mark. Liz Rijsbergen put them 3-0 in front in the 81st minute.

Ewelina Kamczyk grabbed one back for Poland from the penalty spot two minutes later but it was a comfortable win for the Netherlands.

They finish the group in second place and will join Ireland in the play-offs this November. France have won the group and will qualify automatically for the World Cup next year.

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