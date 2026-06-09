Ireland must settle for World Cup play-offs after more Malard magic in France

France 1

Republic of Ireland 0

UNDER A HAZE of blue, white and red smoke at the foot of the Alps, France wildly celerated automatic World Cup qualification.

Irish players trundled past, some with heads bowed, others clapping, as the play-off route on the Road to Brazil 2027 awaits.

Just like in their Tallaght Stadium opener in March, Melvine Malard magic was the ultimately difference. The Manchester United striker – in from the start after her brace off the bench three months ago – settled matters with a first-half wonder-goal.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain, Ireland showed why they were in this improbable position in the second half as they went down fighting, but couldn’t capitalise on Thiniba Samoura’s red card and achieve the unthinkable.

Carla Ward’s side finish third in Group A2 after Netherland’s win over Poland, and now navigate the play-offs in November. They will be seeded for the draw on Thursday week, facing a League C opposition in the semi-final.

Ireland started as expected, with Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy returning from suspension, and Ruesha Littlejohn and Abbie Larkin making way. France were unchanged from their 2-0 win over Poland.

Les Bleues set out their stall early, with their carrousel of attacking talent moving through the gears, unparalleled technical ability and physicality evident from the off. By the seventh minute, they had forced Courtney Brosnan into two saves. O’Sullivan slipped around the middle, Delphine Cascarino pounced and cut through, before her London City Lionesses teammate Grace Geyoro was denied.

Ireland's Anna Patten with Melvine Malard of France. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Malard was menacing, and after being played through by Sakina Karchaoui, Brosnan stepped up with a bigger stop. Megan Connolly and Chloe Mustaki also had vital early interceptions, and Irish heads were spinning when Selma Bacha sent over a rasper from range.

The visitors were struggling to get any foothold in midfield – or many decisions from Swiss referee Désirée Blanco - but they didn’t let frustration seep in. They began to enjoy more of the ball, but their first shot on target was a McCabe free straight at the keeper.

There were nervy moments as Ireland absorbed more and more pressure – a poor Emily Murphy backpass, and seperately, Brosnan pushing the margins of her box to claim – while the electric Sandy Baltimore flashed over after a move that began with Malard picking Connolly’s pocket.

The raucous home crowd whistled when Cascarino was booked for a foul on McCabe, and roared when Constance Picaud claimed Kyra Carusa’s cross amidst a promising Irish attack.

They erupted when Malard broke the deadlock in the 40th minute.

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Ireland were caught off guard by a quick corner, which Karchaoui lifted into the box, and despite Connolly’s best efforts to clear, the ball found it’s way to Malard, who headed to herself and produced a stunning acrobatic finish. She pointed to her head and the sky in celebration, just like in Tallaght three months ago.

🇫🇷 1-0 🇮🇪



France take a deserved lead and it's that woman Melvine Malard with an acrobatic finish



Watch live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 pic.twitter.com/OS3sDhZe35 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 9, 2026

Ireland were almost gifted a quick response, but O’Sullivan couldn’t send a long-range effort on target after a defensive/goalkeeping error. Malard appealed for a penalty as the half closed, but it was immediately waved on.

Ireland restarted brighter, with Murphy the latest to feel hard done by by a refereeing call on the fringes of the box. After Karachoui blazed over, the visitors looked to carve out another rare opportunity with Carusa cleverly combining with O’Sullivan, but was cut out by Samoura.

Jess Ziu was sprung from the bench on the hour as Ireland were enjoying a promising spell. Marissa Sheva and Anna Patten both drew saves – the latter from a deep McCabe free to the back post.

Then came a major boost in the 72nd minute, when Thiniba Samoura was shown a second yellow card for a jersey pull on Murphy, played through inside the French half with acres of space to run into.

Ireland's Abbie Larkin with Sandy Baltimore and Maëlle Lakrar of France. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland kept clawing on top with the numerical advantage, with another substitute Abbie Larkin threatening. She should have done better, though, with a big chance, which Picaud stopped, her hands immediately flung to her head in disappointment.

Opportunities continued to present themselves, but Caitlin Hayes – excellent all night alongside Anna Patten – headed well over.

Ward held fire on an attacking double sub until the 88th minute, when she turned to Pairc hero Amber Barrett and Saoirse Noonan.

Barrett got in the way of a threatening McCabe free-kick, Noonan was blocked down late on, and Ireland were left disappointed.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion (Saoirse Noonan 88), Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly (Jess Ziu 60), Marissa Sheva (Amber Barrett 88), Denise O’Sullivan; Emily Murphy, Kyra Carusa (Abbie Larkin 70).

FRANCE: Constance Picaud; Alice Sombath, Thiniba Samoura, Maelle Lakrar, Selma Bacha (Marie-Antoinette Katoto 69); Oriane Jean-Francois, Sakina Karchaoui (Kelly Gago 88), Grace Geyoro; Sandy Baltimore (Wassa Sangare 88), Melvine Malard (Anaële Le Moguedec 75), Delphine Cascarino ((Melween N’Dogala 69).

Referee: Désirée Blanco (Switzerland).