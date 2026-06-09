LIVE: France v Republic of Ireland, World Cup Qualifier

Here we go!

This could be a huge night for the Republic of Ireland as Carla Ward’s side look to secure direct qualification to the 2027 World Cup.

The Stade des Alpes in Grenoble could be the setting for a historic night if Ireland can get a win against France. It’s a huge ask but after what they achieved last Friday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, nothing is impossible for this team.

We’ll be taking you through all the action this evening, and we’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly too.

And as always, let us know your thoughts on how you think this will go.

Kick-off is at 8pm.