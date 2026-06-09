As expected, Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy come back into the side after serving their one-match bans. Ruesha Littlejohn and Abbie Larkin make way.
17 mins ago
7:07PM
Here we go!
This could be a huge night for the Republic of Ireland as Carla Ward’s side look to secure direct qualification to the 2027 World Cup.
The Stade des Alpes in Grenoble could be the setting for a historic night if Ireland can get a win against France. It’s a huge ask but after what they achieved last Friday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, nothing is impossible for this team.
We’ll be taking you through all the action this evening, and we’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly too.
And as always, let us know your thoughts on how you think this will go.
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LIVE: France v Republic of Ireland, World Cup Qualifier
And here is how the hosts are setting up this evening:
FRANCE: Constance Picaud; Alice Sombath, Thiniba Samoura, Maelle Lakrar, Selma Bacha; Oriane Jean-Francois, Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro; Sandy Baltimore, Melvine Malard, Delphine Cascarino.
IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Marissa Sheva, Denise O’Sullivan; Emily Murphy, Kyra Carusa.
As expected, Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy come back into the side after serving their one-match bans. Ruesha Littlejohn and Abbie Larkin make way.
Here we go!
This could be a huge night for the Republic of Ireland as Carla Ward’s side look to secure direct qualification to the 2027 World Cup.
The Stade des Alpes in Grenoble could be the setting for a historic night if Ireland can get a win against France. It’s a huge ask but after what they achieved last Friday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, nothing is impossible for this team.
We’ll be taking you through all the action this evening, and we’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly too.
And as always, let us know your thoughts on how you think this will go.
Kick-off is at 8pm.
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France Minute-by-Minute Republic Of Ireland Soccer WNT World Cup 2027