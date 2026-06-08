'If Séamus Coleman can do it, so can I' - Ruesha Littlejohn hits back at critics

IRELAND BOSS CARLA Ward recently compared Ruesha Littlejohn to Séamus Coleman.

“The likes of Ruesha and Séamus look after themselves. They drive dressing rooms, they lead in a way and they raise standards,” said Ward, defending the divisive inclusion of the 35-year-old in her squad despite her limited game-time.

Having recently been released by Crystal Palace after playing 161 minutes of football across a tumultuous season – and just 46 since December – some eyebrows were raised as Littlejohn started for the suspended Denise O’Sullivan in Friday’s sensational 3-2 win over the Netherlands at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

The 94-cap midfielder played a half in a pre-planned move, with Jess Ziu replacing her at the break. She typically put in a shift, and helped carve out Kyra Carusa’s opener with a defence-splitting through ball.

It was Littlejohn’s first appearance of the campaign, which Ireland can finish on the highest of highs with automatic World Cup qualification on the line against France in Grenoble on Tuesday [KO 8pm Irish time, live on RTÉ 2]

She’s unlikely to feature, but the Glaswegian had something to get off her chest as she spoke to the media before Ireland’s flight from Cork on Sunday afternoon.

“Honestly I find it baffling that people want to write players off because they have not played a lot of minutes,” said Littlejohn, who has been managing a long-running Achilles issue.

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“I would like to have played more minutes, I feel capable of playing more minutes but at the end of the day the manager [Jo Potter] picks her strongest team, and I wasn’t in the plans, so that’s that. Palace got promoted (to the WSL) so I can’t really complain about it.

“I am 35, that is my 94th cap for Ireland, so I don’t know why people do not expect me to come in and play 45 minutes. We can do it in our sleep now, as an experienced player.

“If Séamus Coleman can do it, so can I. It’s no big deal. But people are always looking to pull other people down but you got to block that out and believe in yourself. We’ve a great group of players. We back each other up on the pitch.”

Littlejohn with Carla Ward. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

That comes from the top down, Littlejohn explained as she returned some of the praise Ward has heaped on her through her tenure. The pair previously worked together at Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

“Carla is one of the most laid-back managers, she is all about environment. She wants everyone to be themselves within the group and I think that is massive. I have been in a lot of teams and worked under a lot of managers, and you get some that want to set a rule and put the fear factor into everyone where they can’t be themselves.

“But I think Carla is all about making people feel comfortable in the environment and then, she is able to get the best out of everyone.

“There is nothing worse than people coming into an environment where they are scared to be themselves, and they are hiding, and you can’t show your personality. But she is all about that, she wants people to come in and have fun. Obviously, we knuckle down when we are on the training pitch, it is work-time then. When we are in the meeting room, it is work time. But you’re allowed to be relaxed and enjoy it.”

Littlejohn is well versed to speak on that as a big personality. A familiar voice on podcasts and social media, she is unapologetically herself and often references how she splits opinion.

Littlejohn vlogging before a recent Ireland game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

She has shared her interest in pursuing a media career after football, her future in the game uncertain. Having spoken openly about retirement being an option in recent months, Littlejohn was asked about another club move next season.

“It is too far away, I am just focused on being in camp right now and then enjoy my summer, and we will take it from there,” said the former Shamrock Rovers player.

For now, full focus is on France and the potential to secure another landmark result which would send Ireland directly to Brazil 2027, against all odds. A seeded play-off is already secured, so they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“Obviously we go into the game as underdogs, but we believe in our squad,” said Littlejohn. “We are going to try and make it as difficult as possible for France. We are going to make it competitive. Hopefully we can score a goal and limit their chances.

“They are a world-class team with world-class players all over their squad. We played them in Tallaght so we know how good they can be. Tactically, we’ll be ready to go.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we believe that we can get a result.”