REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward says the pressure is off as her side look to write “one of the biggest stories in world football”.

Ireland face heavyweights France in Grenoble on Tuesday, with automatic World Cup qualification on the line [KO 8pm Irish time, live on RTÉ 2].

The Girls In Green have a mountain to climb at the foot of the Alps if they are to win and pull off the spectacular, but with a seeded play-off safely secured, this is somewhat of a free hit.

“No matter what happens tomorrow night, this group can be incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved so far,” said Ward.

“That is number one, and it’s important that we don’t lose sight of the actual development of the group. Of course, we want to go and win the game. We wanted to win the game the other night (3-2 against Netherlands), and we made sure we did.

“How big it would be, I think you would all agree it would be one of the biggest stories in world football, because no pot four team stays in League A, let alone wins two games and then wins three games and then wins the group. We’ve already written our own records, and this would be the biggest one, no doubt about it.”

Nothing to lose, absolutely everything to gain, as The 42 suggested amidst a relaxed, yet giddy, press conference.

“Have you been listening to my team meetings,” Ward laughed.

“We spoke about this the other day. Nothing to lose and everything to gain. The pressure’s off. It really is, and I mean it when I say it, there’s a real calm and a real focus around the group. We have got absolutely nothing to lose but obviously a lot to gain. The processes stay the same. Nothing changes. It’s another game of football that we’ll try and go and win.”

Ireland will be without the suspended Leanne Kiernan, but have a fully-fit squad as they welcome back Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy from their bans after Friday’s landmark win at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. All bar Ruesha Littlejohn trained this morning, the 94-cap midfielder typically managing her load on the eve of the match.

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France – ranked seventh in the world – will be without tricky winger Kadidiatou Diani but boast a wealth of talent from Lyon, PSG and across the WSL. Manchester United’s Melvine Malard was the super-sub as they came from behind to win 2-1 in the Tallaght Stadium opener, and is expected to start as the sides meet for the fifth time in three years. (Ireland famously won in Cork in 2023.)

Brosnan and Ward share a laugh. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“It doesn’t matter who this French side put out, I would argue, squad-wise, on paper, they’re one of the best teams in the world, they really are, if not the very best,” said Ward.

“They’ve got world-class individuals, and (Malard is) right up there with them. I expect the French to come after us. I don’t expect the French to underestimate us at all.”

But Ward is keeping the focus on Ireland. “I have a massive amount of faith and belief in this team and like I keep saying, there’s a reason I took over this national team, and it was what they stand for. Someone asked me the other day, have you ever had to question a player in training? This is the first group of players I don’t think I’ve ever had to question an attitude and mentality, a work rate, a desire, a character, I could go on.

“Everyone called it the group of death and we saw it as an opportunity for this group to show what they’re about and look, like I keep saying, they deserve an awful lot of credit because they’re showing it in abundance, by the way.”

Ward was joined by Courtney Brosnan in her press conference, the goalkeeper needing another inspired night if Ireland are to pull off the spectacular.

“Exactly like Carla said, it’s a cup final, where the pressure’s not on us,” said Brosnan.

“There’s been a lot of discussions about keeping the calmness, and I think we do have the belief in the squad as a whole and in what we’re capable of achieving. We’re all really, really looking forward to go after it.

“As a keeper, I want to do whatever I can to help the team, whether that’s making no saves or one save or 10 saves, whatever it is. I’ll be ready. We just have such a united, strong team and squad. Once we step out on the pitch, we’ll give everything to get the result.”

The picturesque Stade des Alpes has a capacity of just over 20,000, with a small Irish travelling crowd expected. Temperatures are due to hit 30 degrees today, but should drop to 18-19 for Tuesday’s showdown at 9pm local time.