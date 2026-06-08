Somali referee axed from World Cup after being denied entry to US: Fifa

SOMALI REFEREE OMAR Artan has been dropped from officiating at the World Cup after being barred from entering the United States, world football’s governing body Fifa said on Monday.

A Fifa spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Artan, who was refused entry to the US after arriving at Miami International Airport, would play no part in the World Cup.

“Fifa can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the Fifa World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States,” a Fifa spokesperson told AFP.

Fifa emphasised that it was powerless to influence the decision, which it said was the sole preserve of co-hosts the United States.

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“Fifa is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” the spokesperson said.

“In line with previous Fifa events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”

It was not clear why Artan was refused entry to the United States, but Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration.

A government official in Mogadishu told AFP earlier Monday that Artan — who would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup finals — had a valid visa for the US.

– © AFP 2026