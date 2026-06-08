Five must-see group games at the 2026 World Cup

THE WORLD CUP is almost upon us, and while the Republic of Ireland have sadly been denied entry, there is still plenty to look forward to in USA/Canada/Mexico.

European champions Spain are among the favourites along with England and France, who were the defeated finalists in the 2022 edition. The reigning champions, Argentina, cannot be ruled out either.

But before we consider the teams who are likely to still be in contention at the business end of the competition, let’s first explore some of the key fixtures that you should look out for in the group stage.

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Diego Maradona in action against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Thursday, 11 June: Mexico v South Africa, Estadio Azteca – 8pm

The 2026 World Cup will begin in Mexico City as the tournament co-hosts face South Africa. This fixture brings up some important World Cup history as the Estadio Azteca was the famous setting for Brazil’s 4-1 victory over Italy in the 1970 final.

Argentina were crowned World Cup champions at the same venue in 1986 after a 3-2 win against West Germany. But that tournament is better known for Diego Maradona’s timeless performance against England in the quarter-final, including his Hand of God goal and his Goal of the Century effort.

The Azteca will be the first venue that hosts games in three different tournaments as Mexico and South Africa prepare to write another chapter.

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Shamrock Rovers star Roberto 'Pico' Lopes. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Monday, 15 June: Spain v Cape Verde, Atlanta Stadium – 5pm

There will be some League of Ireland interest in this game as Shamrock Rovers captain Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes makes his World Cup debut with Cape Verde.

Representing the country where his father was born, Cape Verde is the second-smallest country after Iceland to qualify for the World Cup. The archipelago off the coast of Senegal has a population of just 560,000.

Lopes played a major role in Cape Verde’s qualification for their first-ever World Cup. The 33-year-old was given a surprise send-off in his native Crumlin last month as Cape Verde face a tough Group H opener against Spain.

Kylian Mbappé during the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tuesday, 16 June: France v Senegal, New York/New Jersey Stadium – 8pm

This Group I clash sees the 2022 finalists — and this year’s favourites — France take on the AFCON finalists Senegal who were stripped of their title.

France were denied after a penalty shootout against Argentina in the last World Cup final. A Kylian Mbappé double brought his side back from 2-0 down to force extra-time. He then completed his hat-trick after France conceded again, but they were unable to complete the comeback during the spot-kicks.

Senegal were involved in a controversial AFCON final in January. They defeated Morocco in the final after Pape Gueye’s winner in extra-time. But the game was marred by a controversial penalty for Morocco which included a VAR check and a 20-minute delay after Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest. Brahim Diaz then missed the penalty.

The Confederation of African Football later stripped Senegal of their title and declared Morocco the champions with a 3-0 win.

England manager Thomas Tuchel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Wednesday, 17 June: England v Croatia, Dallas Stadium – 9pm

Despite their history of tournament heartache, England will be heavily backed once again over the next few weeks. The 2020 and 2024 Euros finalists open their campaign against a Croatia side who defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final after extra-time.

Thomas Tuchel has made some interesting calls for his squad, with Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander all missing out on selection, while Harry Maguire, Adam Wharton, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Luke Shaw have also been overlooked.

The evergreen Luka Modrić continues to lead the charge for Croatia at 40 and has been included in the squad despite suffering a fractured cheekbone while on duty with AC Milan in April. He is likely to be seen wearing a facial mask during the tournament for protection.

Brazil's Neymar pictured last month. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Wednesday, 24 June: Scotland v Brazil, Miami Stadium – 11pm

After facing Haiti and Morocco, Scotland’s final Group C game will be against the World Cup specialists Brazil. The sides previously met at the group stage of the 1998 World Cup where Morocco were also group opponents for Scotland.

That meeting with Brazil ended in a 2-1 defeat for Scotland, who failed to emerge from the group stage.

Incidentally, this is Scotland’s first time to qualify for the World Cup since then after a whirlwind 4-2 win over Denmark last November. Taking on the five-time winners of the World Cup will be a tricky assignment as Brazil welcome Neymar back to the squad after a three-year absence.