No official statement on Israel fixtures until later this week, FAI insists

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF Ireland has said it will not be releasing a statement on its decision about the upcoming Ireland versus Israel fixtures until later this week due to the Ireland women’s team playing a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
The Republic of Ireland’s men’s soccer team is due to face Israel in the UEFA Nations League at a neutral venue on 27 September before a return game in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on 4 October.
Earlier today, government sources had indicated that a decision on the fixtures against Israel would be made public today by the FAI.
In a statement, the FAI said that “in response to the high volume of media queries” related to the fixtures, it can “confirm that the Board of the FAI continue to meet to discuss the operational aspects of hosting the home fixture”.
It said the FAI will not be releasing a statement on any decision until after the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 11 June.
It said this was “due to the hugely significant game taking place on Tuesday for our Ireland Women’s National Team, where a victory against France will secure direct qualification for a second successive FIFA Women’s World Cup, which would be a landmark moment for the team and Irish sport”.
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“The Association reiterates that it is the responsibility of the Board of the FAI to protect the future interests of football in Ireland. Any decision around the game is solely a matter for the Association,” the statement said.
In recent weeks, a ‘Stop the Game’ campaign has increased its calls for a boycott of the fixtures over Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza. The campaign has grown in support, with former football players and politicians saying Ireland should ‘show Israel the red card’ and refuse to participate.
This week, Dáil Éireann will see two separate motions tabled, seeking to have the game halted.
The board of the FAI met last Thursday evening to discuss their options regarding the scheduled games, including moving the game from Dublin to a neutral ground.
This came after Ireland’s recent friendly match with Qatar was halted twice by fans protesting against the upcoming games by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.
Up until now, the FAI has said it has no choice but to play the games, adding that a boycott “would lead to the forfeiture of six points” and could lead to relegation of the team to League C of the Nations League.
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has previously said he would accept any decision taken by the FAI, but would “respect” the decision of any of his players who choose not to participate in the games.
Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that there would be “significant implications” for the Irish team if it does not fulfil the fixture against Israel.
“That said, I fully understand the concerns that people have in respect of what is happening in Gaza, in happening in the West Bank, and in Lebanon, and it is quite horrific, the level of atrocities that are taking place,” Martin added.
Tomorrow, Sinn Féin will table a motion in the Dáil calling on the government to support the boycott.
On Wednesday, the Social Democrats will table a motion calling for Israel to be excluded from sporting fixtures internationally while it continues to occupy parts of Palestine.
Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue has said the government supports the FAI’s decision to fulfil the fixtures.
Israeli forces have been steadily advancing their positions in Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire began in October, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the Israeli army to seize control of 70% of the Gaza Strip at the end of May.
More than 900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire came into force eight months ago.
Need more information on what is happening in Israel and Palestine? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to navigating the news online.
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No official statement on Israel fixtures until later this week, FAI insists
LAST UPDATE | 35 mins ago
THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF Ireland has said it will not be releasing a statement on its decision about the upcoming Ireland versus Israel fixtures until later this week due to the Ireland women’s team playing a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
The Republic of Ireland’s men’s soccer team is due to face Israel in the UEFA Nations League at a neutral venue on 27 September before a return game in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on 4 October.
Earlier today, government sources had indicated that a decision on the fixtures against Israel would be made public today by the FAI.
Meanwhile, RTÉ Sports’ soccer correspondent Tony O’Donoghue has since reported that the home fixture with Israel is likely to be moved to a neutral venue.
In a statement, the FAI said that “in response to the high volume of media queries” related to the fixtures, it can “confirm that the Board of the FAI continue to meet to discuss the operational aspects of hosting the home fixture”.
It said the FAI will not be releasing a statement on any decision until after the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 11 June.
It said this was “due to the hugely significant game taking place on Tuesday for our Ireland Women’s National Team, where a victory against France will secure direct qualification for a second successive FIFA Women’s World Cup, which would be a landmark moment for the team and Irish sport”.
“The Association reiterates that it is the responsibility of the Board of the FAI to protect the future interests of football in Ireland. Any decision around the game is solely a matter for the Association,” the statement said.
In recent weeks, a ‘Stop the Game’ campaign has increased its calls for a boycott of the fixtures over Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza. The campaign has grown in support, with former football players and politicians saying Ireland should ‘show Israel the red card’ and refuse to participate.
This week, Dáil Éireann will see two separate motions tabled, seeking to have the game halted.
The board of the FAI met last Thursday evening to discuss their options regarding the scheduled games, including moving the game from Dublin to a neutral ground.
This came after Ireland’s recent friendly match with Qatar was halted twice by fans protesting against the upcoming games by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.
Up until now, the FAI has said it has no choice but to play the games, adding that a boycott “would lead to the forfeiture of six points” and could lead to relegation of the team to League C of the Nations League.
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has previously said he would accept any decision taken by the FAI, but would “respect” the decision of any of his players who choose not to participate in the games.
Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that there would be “significant implications” for the Irish team if it does not fulfil the fixture against Israel.
“That said, I fully understand the concerns that people have in respect of what is happening in Gaza, in happening in the West Bank, and in Lebanon, and it is quite horrific, the level of atrocities that are taking place,” Martin added.
Tomorrow, Sinn Féin will table a motion in the Dáil calling on the government to support the boycott.
On Wednesday, the Social Democrats will table a motion calling for Israel to be excluded from sporting fixtures internationally while it continues to occupy parts of Palestine.
Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue has said the government supports the FAI’s decision to fulfil the fixtures.
Israeli forces have been steadily advancing their positions in Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire began in October, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the Israeli army to seize control of 70% of the Gaza Strip at the end of May.
More than 900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire came into force eight months ago.
Need more information on what is happening in Israel and Palestine? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to navigating the news online.
Written by Jane Matthews and posted on TheJournal.ie
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