Olise shines with hat-trick as France beat Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND WERE undone by a superb Michael Olise hat-trick as France jetted off to the World Cup with a 3-1 friendly win, but another spirited performance from Michael O’Neill’s young side was rewarded with Patrick Kelly’s first international goal.

Olise struck either side of half-time, both goals unerring finishes on the rebound, and after Kelly pulled one back the Bayern Munich man delivered a superb curling strike to settle it in the 75th minute.

But France, among the favourites to lift the World Cup this summer, hardly had things all their own way as Northern Ireland – whose starting XI had an average age of just 22.6 – dug in to produce another determined display showing maturity beyond their years.

And that was rewarded in the 64th minute when Kelly, the 21-year-old making only his second international start, turned in a Shea Charles cross, silencing the crowd to deliver on O’Neill’s plea for his players to act as “badly-behaved guests” at France’s going-away party.

Olise Hat-trick!!!



Michael Olise has completed his hat-trick with a sensational strike to put France 3-1 up against Northern Ireland.



France v Northern Ireland is live now on Virgin Media PLAY & Virgin Media Three.#VMSport pic.twitter.com/gKdjFOUw5f — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 8, 2026

Didier Deschamps, taking charge of France for the final time on home soil, fielded a side which could well be the starting XI for their World Cup opener against Senegal on 16 June, with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Desire Doue and Olise forming an imposing front four.

Northern Ireland almost created an early chance for Isaac Price but, as smoke from the pre-match fireworks hung over the pitch under the closed roof of Lille’s Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium, the pattern was set with action concentrated at the other end.

Mbappé curled a shot narrowly wide before Doue’s tame effort was gathered by Pierce Charles.

Northern Ireland broke as Price crossed for Kelly, who peeled away to make space but hit a low shot just wide of a post.

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With 20 minutes gone, Aurelien Tchouameni’s low shot from distance struck a post. Doue picked up the rebound and crossed for Mbappé to finish, but the flag was up against the Paris St Germain winger.

With every passing minute O’Neill’s men were growing in confidence and stature and they threatened again when Shea Charles’ superb pass almost fell for Kelly in front of goal.

Kelly gets Northern Ireland back in it!



Patrick Kelly gets his first international goal for Northern Ireland against France.



France v Northern Ireland is live now on Virgin Media PLAY & Virgin Media Three.#VMSport pic.twitter.com/0DifLP5TLD — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 8, 2026

Instead, France got the breakthrough two minutes before half-time. Doue’s cross found Dembélé and when his shot was blocked Olise slotted in.

Jamie Donley poked home for Northern Ireland in first-half stoppage time, but Ruairi McConville was guilty of a push on Theo Hernandez as he beat him to Price’s cross.

Three minutes into the second half it was 2-0. Pierce Charles could not hold substitute Malo Gusto’s cross and when Trai Hume blocked Hernandez’s header it fell for Olise to rifle home.

Mbappé, one shy of Olivier Giroud’s record of 57 goals for France, hooked a shot over from Hernandez’s cross before Maxence Lacroix was equally wasteful from a similar position.

As the home chances piled up, Northern Ireland then hit France on the counter-attack.

Justin Devenny’s pass found the run of Shea Charles, who got the better of Dayot Upamecano before playing in a low ball for Kelly to tuck home.

Mbappé fired over again before Olise killed the contest with the pick of the goals, cutting in off the right and curling a shot into the far corner, and Northern Ireland defended doggedly to ensure there was no further damage.

Elsewhere, Cody Gakpo scored twice in a 2-1 win for the Netherlands against Uzbekistan.