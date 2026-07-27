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Mayo's Jack Coyne and teammates celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup. James Crombie/INPHO
Passion

Check out the TV and radio commentary of Mayo’s epic All-Ireland win

Reliving a historic GAA occasion.
8.57am, 27 Jul 2026

IT WAS A historic GAA occasion on Sunday, as Mayo ended a 75-year wait to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The thrilling final moments of the contest were brilliantly captured on RTÉ Two by the commentary team of Marty Morrissey and Éamonn Fitzmaurice, as the duo provided fitting words over images that will be replayed for years to come.

Meanwhile, you can also listen back to the last few minutes before and after the final whistle on Midwest Radio, where commentators Steven Greallis and Martin Carney gave a similarly impassioned response to the unforgettable scenes.

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