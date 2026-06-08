Former IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne dies

THE IRISH RUGBY Football Union (IRFU) has confirmed the death of its former Chief Executive, Philip Browne.

He was involved in Irish rugby for almost three decades, joining the IRFU in July 1992 before being appointed Chief Executive in 1998.

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Browne stepped down from the role and retired in December 2021, after 23 years in the position, having been part of a transformative period in the history of the game in Ireland, as the sport successfully transitioned fully into the professional era.

“Everyone in Irish Rugby is deeply saddened by the passing of Philip Browne. The scale of Philip’s contribution to Irish rugby cannot be overstated,” IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said.

“Over more than two decades as Chief Executive, he helped build the structures and stability that underpin the success of the game today.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Philip for 17 years. He was hugely admired and trusted by everyone he worked with, and he brought kindness and thoughtfulness to everything he did.

“His legacy can be seen in so many areas of the game, including the Aviva Stadium, where he was the key driver behind its redevelopment. He was a deeply respected colleague and friend whose impact extended far beyond his role, and he will be greatly missed for many years to come.

“On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Annemarie, Jack, SallyAnn and Philip’s wider family, friends and former colleagues at this very difficult time.”