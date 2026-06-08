Ireland and Leinster wing Lowe set to join Japanese club

IRELAND AND LEINSTER wing James Lowe is set to join Japanese club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath ahead of next season.

Lowe’s Leinster contract expires at the end of the current campaign and, as previously reported by The 42, he will leave Irish rugby.

It’s understood that Lowe will join Suntory on a two-year deal.

33-year-old Lowe had hoped to play on with Leinster and Ireland, saying last November that the 2027 World Cup was the “north star.”

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In March, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell stated his expectation that Lowe’s contract would be extended to ensure he remained part of the Irish set-up’s plans leading into the World Cup.

However, contract negotiations broke down, and Lowe is now set to bring his skills to Japan.

Despite being a key player for Ireland in recent years, Lowe was never on an IRFU national contract, always remaining on a Leinster provincial deal.

The union is understood to have contributed to his Leinster contract with a PONI [player of national interest] top-up, but it’s believed that contribution was considerably lower this time around than had previously been the case.

That essentially meant the IRFU left the ball in Leinster’s court, and it’s understood Lowe was offered a one-year contract extension on significantly reduced terms.

It’s believed that Lowe did not feel that the offer was reflective of his ability, with negotiations breaking down, and the Ireland international assessing options elsewhere.

It’s also understood that Lowe was deeply frustrated and disappointed at how the negotiation process played out, and not just with the offer made to him.

Now, Lowe is set for a move to Japanese club rugby, where the Japan Rugby League One competition has grown in recent times.

Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe is leaving Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath to join the Stormers ahead of next season, with Lowe seen as a high-profile, high-impact replacement.

Suntory, who are captained by ex-All Blacks skipper Sam Cane, reached the semi-finals of this season’s League One, which concluded last weekend with Dave Rennie’s Kobe Steelers crowned champions.