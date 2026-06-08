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Thurles to host both All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals
THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.
Both games are to be played in Semple Stadium, Thurles.
The meeting of Clare and Dublin has been fixed for Saturday, 20 June, with a 7pm throw-in.
The following day, Cork play Offaly at 3.30pm in the Tipperary venue.
Both fixtures will be shown live on RTÉ.
All-Ireland SHC Quarter-Finals
Saturday 20 June
Sunday June 21
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GAA Hurling Trip to Tipp