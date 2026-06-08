Thurles to host both All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

Both games are to be played in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

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The meeting of Clare and Dublin has been fixed for Saturday, 20 June, with a 7pm throw-in.

The following day, Cork play Offaly at 3.30pm in the Tipperary venue.

Both fixtures will be shown live on RTÉ.

All-Ireland SHC Quarter-Finals

Saturday 20 June

Clare v Dublin, FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm, RTÉ

Sunday June 21