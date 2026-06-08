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Thurles to host both All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

The Clare v Dublin and Cork v Offaly games will take place in Semple Stadium across the weekend of 20/21 June.
7.34pm, 8 Jun 2026

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

Both games are to be played in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The meeting of Clare and Dublin has been fixed for Saturday, 20 June, with a 7pm throw-in.

The following day, Cork play Offaly at 3.30pm in the Tipperary venue.

Both fixtures will be shown live on RTÉ. 

All-Ireland SHC Quarter-Finals

Saturday 20 June

  • Clare v Dublin, FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm, RTÉ

Sunday June 21

  • Cork v Offaly, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.30, RTÉ
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