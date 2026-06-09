Munster sign Jared Payne as their new attack coach

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of former Ireland international Jared Payne as their new attack coach on a two-year contract.

The province say that Payne will work closely with Mossy Lawler in coaching Munster’s attack and backs.

New Zealand native Payne was capped 20 times by Ireland after qualifying under the old three-year residency rule while playing for Ulster.

Having been forced to retire from playing in 2018 due to concussion, Payne – who was part of the 2017 Lions tour – moved into coaching with Ulster, taking over their defence.

He spent four seasons in that role with Ulster before a switch to Clermont in France in 2022. A year later, Payne moved to Welsh side Scarlets as backs and attack coach.

While Payne more recently moved back into a defence coaching role with Scarlets, he has now joined Munster as Clayton McMillan’s new attack coach.

Munster initially signed Roger Randle to fill that role following the departure of Mike Prendergast, but that move was cancelled after the controversial fallout it caused.

That meant Munster went back into the market and they have now announced the signing of 40-year-old Payne.

Munster say that Payne will share attack and backline coaching responsibilities with Lawler, who has signed a new upgraded deal as an assistant coach until 2028. Both Payne and Lawler have been given the official title of ‘assistant coach.’

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The addition of Payne completes what Munster general manager Ian Costello called “a very exciting and ambitious coaching team” working under McMillan.

Payne played at outside centre and fullback for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Former Connacht and Ulster assistant Jimmy Duffy was confirmed as the new Munster forwards coach last week. Denis Leamy remains in his role as defence coach.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be joining Munster Rugby,” said Payne.

“Munster is a club with a proud history, strong values and a special connection with its supporters and community. As a family, we’re excited to become part of that.

“There is a huge amount of ambition across the club and I’m looking forward to working alongside the players and staff to help move the club forward.”

Munster boss McMillan expressed his pleasure at bringing Payne to the province, as well as underlining the importance of Lawler.

“Jared brings wide-ranging skills, having played and coached extensively in Ireland for 11 years as well as experiences in New Zealand, France and Wales,” said McMillan.

“Over this time, he has coached both sides of the ball and developed an excellent reputation for empowering players and assisting them to fulfil their potential. I look forward to Jared and his family joining the club.

“I’m equally delighted that Mossy has extended his contract. The attack portfolio is vast, and I have always had the view that it is a two-person job. There is accountability to bring a higher level of detail to their respective areas of responsibility within our attack framework, and I believe that in Mossy and Jared, we have two innovative and detailed coaches who will work outstandingly well together.”

“There is a lot to be excited about and I can’t wait to get started.”