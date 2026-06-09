James Lowe confirms his exit from Irish rugby in heartfelt statement

IRELAND AND LEINSTER wing James Lowe has confirmed his departure from Irish rugby at the end of the season in a heartfelt statement.

As reported by The 42, Lowe is set to join Japanese club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath on a two-year deal.

Lowe had hoped to play on with Leinster and Ireland, including at the 2027 World Cup, but contract negotiations broke down and he has now officially confirmed his exit.

Lowe’s lengthy statement on Instagram expressed his gratitude for how he and his family have been welcomed in Ireland since their arrival from his native New Zealand in 2017.

He acknowledged that “not everyone gets their fairytale ending,” but said that playing for Ireland “filled me with an immense amount of pride.”

Lowe won 45 caps for Ireland, helping them to the 2023 Grand Slam and other major achievements, while he has scored a record-setting 71 tries in 101 games for Leinster, with whom he will hope to finish on a high in the URC final at Croke Park on 19 June.

“Man, where do I begin?” wrote Lowe in his statement.

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“Nine years. Nine unforgettable seasons. I find it difficult to put into words what Ireland means to me. It’s become so much more than a place of work. It’s become our home.

“This country has not only shaped me, it has shaped my career, our family, and given us friendships that we will have for the rest of our lives.

“When I first arrived in Ireland, I had no idea what I was getting into. I was extremely naive and full of excitement, not knowing where this journey would take me.

“I just had a point to prove. You welcomed me, you accepted me, and this journey has been nothing short of amazing.

“Ireland, you’ve given us so much more than just rugby. You gave us lifelong friendships, memories we will cherish forever, a place where our family grew, where our children were raised and where we have always felt supported and loved.

“Ireland, thank you. Thanks a million for embracing a kid from a small town in New Zealand and making me feel at home.

“Thank you for the conversations, kind words, shows of support and every moment of encouragement. The warmth, generosity and spirit of the people here is something else. My family and I will forever be grateful.

“Leinster Rugby, you took a punt on me many moons ago and I think we both got more than we bargained for. I didn’t understand what representing this club meant, but now I get it.

“It’s been some craic. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It has been an honour to represent this club. To my teammates, past and present, thank you for the friendships, the laughs, the beers and for laughing at my shite gags.

“Last but definitely not least, to Irish Rugby. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you. I can’t put into words what this means. All I ever wanted to do when I was a kid was play international rugby.

“You trusted me, and to represent you 45 times is the greatest rugby honour of my life. I never took it for granted. I understood the criticism that would follow, but I want you to know that every time I pulled on that jersey it filled me with an immense amount of pride. Thank you.

“Unfortunately, not everyone gets their fairytale ending. This decision comes with a heavy heart. I love Ireland. I call it home.

“But sometimes rugby takes you on journeys you don’t expect. A new chapter awaits us, and that doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier.

“Ireland, you’ve given us more than we could ever repay. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for the friendships. Thank you for accepting me. Thank you for making our family feel at home. I’ll see you again.

“With love, James Lowe, Lowey, a kid from the 03.”