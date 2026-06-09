Tommy O'Brien and Maggie Boylan the big winners at Leinster's annual awards

TOMMY O’BRIEN AND Maggie Boylan were the big winners at Leinster’s annual awards this evening.

O’Brien claimed the Men’s Player of the Year award in recognition of his stellar season, while Boylan took home the equivalent women’s accolade.

The 28-year-old Dubliner O’Brien earned three awards in total, also winning the Supporters Player of the Year prize as well as the Tackle of the Year for his memorable hit in the Champions Cup semi-final match with Toulon.

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Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair was named the Women’s Young Player of the Year, while Paddy McCarthy secured the men’s award.

Vicky Elmes Kinlan’s brilliant solo effort against Munster in the Women’s Interprovincial Championship won Try of the Year.

Mick McCoy was honoured for his dedication and commitment to the sport, while former British and Irish Lion Hugo MacNeill was inducted into the Hall of Fame for an outstanding career.

Leinster Rugby Awards Ball 2025/26 – Full List of Award Winners

