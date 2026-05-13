Discussions underway around formation of Irish AFLW team

DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY around the formation of an Irish team in the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW).

That is according to former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire, who also works in sports media.

Speaking on Channel 9′s Footy Classified, McGuire detailed recent discussions with the consul general of Ireland, Marie-Claire Hughes, and the ambassador of Ireland to the Commonwealth of Australia, Fiona Flood. AFL talks have followed, he claims.

“We were discussing this, it has now been discussed at AFL level, and there is a genuine desire to put a 20th team into the AFLW competition, when Tasmania comes in – of Irish team,” McGuire told the Australian Rules programme.

“We would have an Irish team. We’re not playing in Ireland. It’s not going to be a long away trip. They’ll be based probably in Melbourne or maybe in Sydney.

“We, the collective football world, are looking at integrating an Irish team into the AFLW.”

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Tasmania is due to enter the AFLW as the league’s 19th team in 2028.

"There is a genuine desire to put a 20th team into the AFLW competition when Tasmania comes in – of an Irish team."



Eddie McGuire with some big news for the AFLW.#9FootyClassified | Watch on 9 & 9Now 🖥️ pic.twitter.com/KxZc1SSND4 — Footy on Nine (@FootyonNine) May 12, 2026

A record 39 Irish players featured across the 2025 season, with five – Bláithín Bogue, Jennifer Dunne, Niamh McLaughlin, Áine McDonagh and Dayna Finn – named in the prestigious All-Australian team.

High numbers are expected again for the 2026 campaign, which starts in August, with Kerry’s Emma Dineen and former Mayo captain Saoirse Lally drafted earlier this month.

The first-ever AFLW International Rules game is due to take place this summer, with plans being finalised. And McGuire is hopeful these links can strengthen with an Irish AFLW team in the future.

“How would it work? Well, if it works half as well as an Irish team playing in Scotland like the Glasgow Celtic (soccer club), you get serious passion at those games,” he added.

“At the moment in Australia, there are 103,000 Irish-born people. There’s a further 27,000 temporary Irish visas and 2.4 million – that’s 10% – of the population are of Irish descent.

“This could be something sensational. Maybe it is (called) the Melbourne Celtics.”