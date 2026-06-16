Shamrock Rovers drawn against Malta's Floriana in Champions League qualifying

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been drawn against Malta side Floriana in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

The Hoops will be away for the first leg, to be played on 7/8 July, with the return fixtures set for 14/15 July.

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Floriana were league champions in Malta for a record 27th time last season, claiming the title for the first time since 2020.

Stephen Bradley’s team entered today’s draw for the opening round of Champions League qualifying as a seeded side, knowing two wins in qualifying will secure group-stage European football.

If Rovers advance past Floriana, they will also have two further chances to reach the group stage of either the Europa League or Conference League.

Later today, Derry City will be in the Europa League first-round draw, while Bohemians will be in the Conference League equivalent.

Shelbourne will be in the Conference League second-round draw, which takes place on Wednesday.

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s Football Family podcast here