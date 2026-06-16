Rory McIlroy grouped with Ryder Cup colleagues for early start at US Open

RORY MCILROY HAS been grouped with European Ryder Cup colleagues Ludvig Aberg and Tommy Fleetwood as he makes an early start at the US Open on Thursday.

The back-to-back Masters champion will go off the 10th tee at 7.52am (12.52pm Irish time) as he targets a second US Open title.

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell open their tournaments even earlier – at the same time of 12.19pm Irish – alongside Miles Russell and Cameron Smith, and Patrick Rodgers and Keith Mitchel respectively.

And Shane Lowry is in a later grouping alongside Joaquin Niemann and Alex Smalley (6.47pm Irish time) at Shinnecock Hills.

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World number one Scottie Scheffler will play alongside defending champion JJ Spaun and reigning US Amateur champion Mason Howell in Thursday’s first round.

Scheffler, trying to complete a career Grand Slam with a victory at Shinnecock for his 30th birthday on Sunday, starts off the first tee at 8.14am (1.14pm) Thursday in the all-American trio.

Two-time Masters winner Scheffler, who captured last year’s PGA Championship and British Open titles, tries to become only the seventh male golfer to complete the career Slam and the first since second-ranked McIlroy last year.

The group just ahead of McIlroy’s trio, going off 11 minutes earlier, features England’s Tyrrell Hatton, South Korean Kim Si-woo and American Sam Burns.

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who won the US Open the last time it was played at Shinnecock in 2018, starts off the first tee Thursday at 7.30am (12.30pm) with Americans Chris Gotterup and third-ranked Cameron Young.

Three major winners start from the first tee at 1.47pm (6.47pm) — Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Americans Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

England’s Aaron Rai, who won last month’s PGA Championship for his first major victory, tees off at the 10th hole at 1.14 p.m (6.14pm) alongside Australian Jason Day and American Collin Morikawa.

In the group just after them are former US Open winners Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick, alongside Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

– © AFP 2026