Donald Trump warns of ‘terrible mistake’ if Fifa replaces Gianni Infantino

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has warned Fifa would be making a “terrible mistake” if they get rid of Gianni Infantino as the head of world football’s governing body.

Infantino has come under pressure following his doomed plan to sell off stakes in the men’s World Cup to private investors.

But in a post on his Truth Social social media site early on Tuesday, Trump said removing the Fifa president would be a costly move.

The US president wrote: “Fifa would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino.

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“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented.

“If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!”

Uefa and two other confederations have held initial talks about organising competitions themselves amid the backlash against the embattled Fifa president, the Press Association understands.

Europe’s governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Concacaf, which oversees football in the ‌Caribbean, North and Central America, have accused Infantino of “deception” and while it is understood they want to give him the chance to resign and leave his position with dignity without seeking re-election in March next year, they want to insulate themselves from the unfolding crisis.

Uefa has previously threatened a boycott of Fifa competitions.

Infantino apologised for his proposal to create Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE), a company to run the commercial and operational aspects of Fifa’s tournaments, with an idea to sell off around 20% to private investors.

But an open letter signed by the heads of Uefa, AFC and CONCACAF has urged Fifa to hold an independent review into Infantino’s scheme, while not naming the Swiss directly.

“Leadership in football is not a possession,” the letter said. “It is not about holding – or demanding – power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it.

“When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned.”

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