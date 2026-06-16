Bow Echo hangs on for St James’s Palace glory from Gstaad

BOW ECHO NARROWLY confirmed form with Gstaad in a grandstand finish to the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The 5-6 favourite having wowed the crowds in the 2000 Guineas, Billy Loughnane’s mount endured a rough start to the race coming out of the stalls, but was soon back on an even keel for his young jockey.

When it came to the business end Loughnane stayed out of trouble on the outside while Ryan Moore took the brave route up the inner, which paid off when his stablemate Puerto Rico drifted off the rail.

A MIGHTY fight!



Bow Echo has toughed it out to take the St James's Palace Stakes narrowly ahead of Gstaad in a serious Guineas rematch. pic.twitter.com/IQXmWz77cv — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 16, 2026

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Bow Echo quickened clear, but was running on fumes in the last 100 yards as Newmarket runner-up Gstaad, trained by Aidan O’Brien, closed with every stride and a photo was needed to decide whether the market leader had won by a short head to stay unbeaten.

A relieved Boughey said: “It’s fine margins in this game and luckily he was on the right side of it today.

“I was feeling pretty good a furlong out, but then Ryan started coming back. I did sort of think that Aidan (O’Brien) had always said that his horse would get further so huge credit to the runner-up as he was gallant today.

“I thought Billy gave him a lovely ride, we wanted to be one off the fence. He’s a superstar and luckily he got it done.”

On plans for his stable star, Boughey added: “Plan A was to hopefully win the Guineas and come here and to go to Goodwood for the Sussex.

“He’s taking his racing very well, he was ready to go a couple of weeks ago. He’ll have had a race today, he’ll know that, but it’s very much all systems go for Goodwood.”

Loughnane said: “This horse is such a superstar. I’m so lucky to be part of a horse like this at the age of 20. I can’t thank George and connections enough. It’s a great day and a Group One winner at Royal Ascot, it really doesn’t get much better.

“We just showed how much of a true warrior this horse is.”